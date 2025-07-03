IIEST Shibpur Hosts CII Energy Subcommittee Meet, Paving Way for Green Collaborations

Summary In a significant step towards strengthening Eastern India’s clean energy ambitions, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Eastern Region Energy Subcommittee convened its latest meeting at the IIEST Shibpur campus. The gathering marked a dynamic exchange of ideas between industry leaders and academic pioneers, fostering actionable partnerships for the region’s sustainable energy future.

In a significant step towards strengthening Eastern India’s clean energy ambitions, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Eastern Region Energy Subcommittee convened its latest meeting at the IIEST Shibpur campus. The gathering marked a dynamic exchange of ideas between industry leaders and academic pioneers, fostering actionable partnerships for the region’s sustainable energy future.

The gathering marked a dynamic exchange of ideas between industry leaders and academic pioneers, fostering actionable partnerships for the region's sustainable energy future.

The inaugural session was graced by Dr VMSR Murthy, Director of IIEST Shibpur, and Professor Pratik Dutta, Dean of Research and Consultancy, who welcomed industry leaders and presented the institute’s forward-looking research ecosystem. Steering the discussions from the industry side were Mr Vineet Sikka, Chairman, CII Energy Subcommittee (ER) and Managing Director (Distribution), CESC Ltd, and Mr Debojyoti Banerjee, Deputy Director, CII ER Energy Sub-Committee.

A key highlight was the engaging interaction with Dr Murthy, who shared insights on the institute’s strategic focus areas and underlined the immense potential for industry-academia synergy in sectors like renewable energy, sensor systems, and advanced materials.

IIEST Shibpur

The meeting also featured a guided visit to IIEST’s School of Advanced Materials, Green Energy and Sensor Systems. Delegates were given an in-depth presentation on the institute’s pioneering green energy research, cutting-edge technologies, and collaborative avenues designed to accelerate sustainable solutions for the region’s growing energy needs.

This collaborative platform reaffirmed the critical role of innovation-driven alliances in driving India’s clean energy transition. Both CII and IIEST Shibpur expressed enthusiasm for translating these academic breakthroughs into real-world industrial applications, setting the stage for impactful projects in the near future.