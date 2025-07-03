IIEST Shibpur

IIEST Shibpur Hosts CII Energy Subcommittee Meet, Paving Way for Green Collaborations

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jul 2025
11:41 AM

IIEST Shibpur

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In a significant step towards strengthening Eastern India’s clean energy ambitions, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Eastern Region Energy Subcommittee convened its latest meeting at the IIEST Shibpur campus.
The gathering marked a dynamic exchange of ideas between industry leaders and academic pioneers, fostering actionable partnerships for the region’s sustainable energy future.

In a significant step towards strengthening Eastern India’s clean energy ambitions, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Eastern Region Energy Subcommittee convened its latest meeting at the IIEST Shibpur campus. The gathering marked a dynamic exchange of ideas between industry leaders and academic pioneers, fostering actionable partnerships for the region’s sustainable energy future.

The gathering marked a dynamic exchange of ideas between industry leaders and academic pioneers, fostering actionable partnerships for the region’s sustainable energy future.

The gathering marked a dynamic exchange of ideas between industry leaders and academic pioneers, fostering actionable partnerships for the region’s sustainable energy future. IIEST Shibpur

The inaugural session was graced by Dr VMSR Murthy, Director of IIEST Shibpur, and Professor Pratik Dutta, Dean of Research and Consultancy, who welcomed industry leaders and presented the institute’s forward-looking research ecosystem. Steering the discussions from the industry side were Mr Vineet Sikka, Chairman, CII Energy Subcommittee (ER) and Managing Director (Distribution), CESC Ltd, and Mr Debojyoti Banerjee, Deputy Director, CII ER Energy Sub-Committee.

A key highlight was the engaging interaction with Dr Murthy, who shared insights on the institute’s strategic focus areas and underlined the immense potential for industry-academia synergy in sectors like renewable energy, sensor systems, and advanced materials.

ADVERTISEMENT
Delegates were given an in-depth presentation on the institute’s pioneering green energy research, cutting-edge technologies, and collaborative avenues.

Delegates were given an in-depth presentation on the institute’s pioneering green energy research, cutting-edge technologies, and collaborative avenues. IIEST Shibpur

The meeting also featured a guided visit to IIEST’s School of Advanced Materials, Green Energy and Sensor Systems. Delegates were given an in-depth presentation on the institute’s pioneering green energy research, cutting-edge technologies, and collaborative avenues designed to accelerate sustainable solutions for the region’s growing energy needs.

This collaborative platform reaffirmed the critical role of innovation-driven alliances in driving India’s clean energy transition. Both CII and IIEST Shibpur expressed enthusiasm for translating these academic breakthroughs into real-world industrial applications, setting the stage for impactful projects in the near future.

Last updated on 03 Jul 2025
11:42 AM
IIEST Shibpur Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Similar stories
Sister Nivedita University

ConFAD 2025: Kolkata’s leading university reflects on 150 Years of Art and Design E. . .

School fests

Little FLower School, Jamshedpur Hosts Inter-School Science Fest- Quantum 2025

National Conference

CA Students’ National Conference 2025 Set to Inspire with ‘RRR Returns’ Theme i. . .

The Heritage School

The Heritage School Marks 24th Foundation Day, Ushering in Silver Jubilee Celebration. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2025

CBSE Supplementary - Practical Exams 2025 Date, Venue and Guidelines Issued by Board

JNU

JNU PhD Admissions 2025: JNUEE for Two Subjects, Rest via UGC-NET Scores

MCKV 29th foundation day celebrations
M.C. Kejriwal Vidyapeeth

Moments to inspire, honour & remember

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 - Revised Answer Key Released for MBA and MCA, Grace Marks Award. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 - UG CBT 1 Exam Schedule Announced; Check Notice and Key Dates

TNPSC

TNPSC Group IV Hall Ticket 2025 Out at tnpsc.gov.in - Direct Download Link

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality