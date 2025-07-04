NTA

NTA Activates CUET UG 2025 Result Link at examinationservices.nic.in- Toppers List Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jul 2025
13:41 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly announce CUET UG toppers 2025 and other details on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in along with the CUET UG 2025 result
Around 13.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the CUET UG 2025 exam

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) result link 2025 is out on examinationservices.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly announce CUET UG toppers 2025 and other details on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in along with the CUET UG 2025 result.

Around 13.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the CUET UG 2025 exam. As per the schedule, the examination took place from May 13 to June 4 for admission to UG programmes in more than 282 universities and colleges.

CUET UG 2025 Result: Steps to check

1. Go to the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link ‘ CUET UG 2025 Result’

3. A new window will appear on the screen

4. Enter the login credentials and submit

5. CUET UG Result 2025 will appear on the screen

The CUET UG 2025 final answer answer key has been prepared after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the final answer key. Meanwhile, University of Allahabad (UoA) has announced that it will activate the application window for UG admission and counselling through CUET UG 2025 scores.

NTA CUET UG 2025 Results out
