NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Revised Schedule OUT at mcc.nic.in- Check New Dates Here

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2025 round 1 registration deadline has been further extended till tomorrow i.e. August 6. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the NEET UG revised schedule 2025 on the official website at mcc.nic.in. This marks the third revision in the counselling schedule.

MCC had earlier paused the choice-filling process and announced that a revised schedule would be published shortly. As per the updated schedule, NEET UG 2025 choice filling will now remain open till August 7, while choice locking can be done between August 6 and August 7. Earlier, the last date to register for the NEET UG counselling 2025 was August 3 and for choice filling was August 4.

After the choice filling and locking window, seat allotment processing will be conducted on August 7 and 8, and the NEET UG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 9.

“In reference to many requests being received from NRI/ PwBD candidates and ongoing court cases, the competent authority has decided to extend further the schedule of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2025,” the official notice said.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule

Registration- Extended up to 3 pm of August 6, 2025

Reset Registration- 12 Noon of August 6, 2025

Fee Payment- Extended up to 6 pm of August 6, 2025

Choice Filling- Extended up to 8 am of August 7, 2025

Choice Locking- 8 pm of August 6 to 8 am of August 7, 2025

Seat Processing- August 7 to August 8, 2025

Seat Allotment Result- August 9, 2025

Reporting- August 9 to August 18, 2025