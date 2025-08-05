Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Revised Schedule OUT at mcc.nic.in- Check New Dates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Aug 2025
16:57 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the NEET UG revised schedule 2025 on the official website at mcc.nic.in
MCC had earlier paused the choice-filling process and announced that a revised schedule would be published shortly

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2025 round 1 registration deadline has been further extended till tomorrow i.e. August 6. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the NEET UG revised schedule 2025 on the official website at mcc.nic.in. This marks the third revision in the counselling schedule.

MCC had earlier paused the choice-filling process and announced that a revised schedule would be published shortly. As per the updated schedule, NEET UG 2025 choice filling will now remain open till August 7, while choice locking can be done between August 6 and August 7. Earlier, the last date to register for the NEET UG counselling 2025 was August 3 and for choice filling was August 4.

After the choice filling and locking window, seat allotment processing will be conducted on August 7 and 8, and the NEET UG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In reference to many requests being received from NRI/ PwBD candidates and ongoing court cases, the competent authority has decided to extend further the schedule of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2025,” the official notice said.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule

Registration- Extended up to 3 pm of August 6, 2025

Reset Registration- 12 Noon of August 6, 2025

Fee Payment- Extended up to 6 pm of August 6, 2025

Choice Filling- Extended up to 8 am of August 7, 2025

Choice Locking- 8 pm of August 6 to 8 am of August 7, 2025

Seat Processing- August 7 to August 8, 2025

Seat Allotment Result- August 9, 2025

Reporting- August 9 to August 18, 2025

Last updated on 05 Aug 2025
17:00 PM
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET UG NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
SSC job aspirants

Tentative Vacancies List Issued For SSC JE, CHSL 2025 Exam- Know Key Updates

CBSE 2025

CBSE 10th Supply Result 2025 OUT at cbseresults.nic.in- Link to Download Here

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Admit Card 2025 Issued at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Bank exams

Union Bank of India Invites Applications For Specialist Officer Post- Eligibility and. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC job aspirants

Tentative Vacancies List Issued For SSC JE, CHSL 2025 Exam- Know Key Updates

CBSE 2025

CBSE 10th Supply Result 2025 OUT at cbseresults.nic.in- Link to Download Here

NEET UG 2025

MCC Halts NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling For Third Time; New Schedul. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Admit Card 2025 Issued at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

AI Meets Bioscience: Popular Talk at BITM to Explore the Future of Life Sciences

Bank exams

Union Bank of India Invites Applications For Specialist Officer Post- Eligibility and. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality