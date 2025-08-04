Sister Nivedita University

Sister Nivedita University and OSCAR INDIA to Host Hands-On Amateur Radio Workshop

Posted on 04 Aug 2025
SNU & OSCAR India

Kolkata’s rich legacy in radio communication is set to be celebrated and advanced through a week-long Amateur Radio Workshop, jointly organised by OSCAR INDIA and Sister Nivedita University (SNU). Scheduled to take place from August 5 to August 11, 2025, at the SNU campus in New Town, this immersive program is being hosted by the All India School of Management and Information Technology (AISMIT).

This initiative follows the success of HAMFEST INDIA 2024 and once again reaffirms SNU’s commitment to nurturing tech-savvy, globally connected youth. The workshop is designed for students, hobbyists, and tech enthusiasts keen to explore the world of ham radio—a fascinating blend of communication, innovation, and disaster readiness.

Participants will dive into three-day technical sessions, gaining hands-on training in:

  • Operating radio equipment
  • Understanding signal propagation
  • Crafting and tuning antennas
  • Mastering emergency communication protocols

Led by licensed amateur radio operators from OSCAR INDIA, the workshop also prepares attendees for the Amateur Station Operator’s Certificate (ASOC) examination, enabling them to legally operate amateur radio systems in India and beyond.

Ham radio is more than a hobby—it's a bridge to innovation and resilience,” said Nilkantha Chatterjee, Convenor and Founder of OSCAR INDIA. “This workshop will inspire the next generation of radio pioneers.”

Beyond just communication, ham radio plays a vital role during disasters like cyclones or earthquakes when traditional networks fail. Participants will learn how to relay crucial messages using radio waves—no internet or mobile networks required—making it a life-saving tool in emergencies.

By joining this unique program, students not only gain practical skills in telecommunication and crisis management, but also become part of India’s vibrant and historic amateur radio community, dating back to the country’s first licensed operator in 1921. The Amateur Radio Workshop at SNU is more than just training—it’s a launchpad for future innovators and a tribute to the spirit of global connection and resilience.

Sister Nivedita University Ham radio OSCAR India Workshop
