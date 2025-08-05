SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Admit Card 2025 Issued at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who have registered successfully can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-ssc.gov.in The Commission is all set to conduct the written examination for the SSC Stenographer Recruitment between August 6 to 8, 2025 across the country

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ exam on August 4 at the official website- ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have registered successfully can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-ssc.gov.in.

The Commission is all set to conduct the written examination for the SSC Stenographer Recruitment between August 6 to 8, 2025 across the country. A total of 1590 Stenographer Grade C, D posts, including 230 posts for Grade C and 1,360 posts for Grade D are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website – ssc.gov.in Click on the “Admit Card button ” tab Now click on the “Download E-Admit Card of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination, 2025” link Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth. Click “Submit” Your SSC Stenographer Skill Test Hall Ticket will appear on the screen Download and print a copy for future reference

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Admit Card 2025: Direct Link