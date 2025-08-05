SSC job aspirants

Tentative Vacancies List Issued For SSC JE, CHSL 2025 Exam- Know Key Updates

Summary
Candidates who have applied for the examinations mentioned above can check the tentative vacancies list on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in
The Commission has also released the tentative vacancies list for SSC CHT Exam 2025

The Staff Selection Commission issued tentative vacancies lists for Junior Engineer (JE) exam and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2025. Candidates who have applied for the examinations mentioned above can check the tentative vacancies list on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

As per the tentative vacancies list, the combined higher secondary (10+2) level exam 2025 will fill up 3131 vacancies in various departments and ministries and the junior engineer exam will fill up 1731 vacancies at various government organisations.

The Commission has also released the tentative vacancies list for SSC CHT Exam 2025. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 437 Hindi Translator vacancies will be filled at various government organisation, ministries and departments.

SSC 2025 Vacancy List: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

2. Click on SSC JE and SSC CHSL tentative vacancies list link available on the home page

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the vacancies list

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

