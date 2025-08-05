CBSE 10th Supply Result 2025 OUT at cbseresults.nic.in- Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates can check the CBSE Class 10 Supply or Compartment exam results on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in CBSE conducted the Class 10 supplementary examination from July 15 to July 22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 Supplementary/Compartment examinations results, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the CBSE Class 10 Supply or Compartment results 2025 on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

As per the schedule, CBSE conducted the Class 10 supplementary examination from July 15 to July 22. The supply exams were held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for most of the subjects while a few exams were held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. CBSE Class 12 supply exam result was released on July 1, 2025.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Result 2025: Steps to download

1. Go to cbse.gov.in

2. Open the result page. It will take you to the CBSE's result website, cbseresults.nic.in

3. Click on the 10th supply exam result link

4. Enter your login details and submit

5. Submit and check the result

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Result 2025: Direct Link