NEET UG 2025

MCC Halts NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling For Third Time; New Schedule Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Aug 2025
13:24 PM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has once again paused the choice-filling and choice-locking process for Round 1 of the NEET UG 2025 counselling. This marks the third revision in the counselling schedule.

In its latest notice, MCC stated: “The Choice-Filling & Choice Locking for Round-1 has been put on hold. The revised schedule will be announced shortly.” Updates will be published on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

According to the previously revised timeline, candidates were required to complete choice-filling and locking by August 4, with the Round 1 seat allotment results set to be released on August 6. The last extension was granted to accommodate Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) who had not yet obtained their disability certificates from designated centres after submitting formal requests.

MCC is conducting NEET UG counselling for admissions to over 1.15 lakh MBBS, BDS seats in India.

Last updated on 05 Aug 2025
13:24 PM
NEET UG 2025 NEET UG NEET counselling
