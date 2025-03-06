Xavullash’25: A Grand Tribute to Bengali Culture & Heritage at St Xavier’s College

Summary The Bengali Literary Society (BLS) of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, once again lived up to its legacy with Xavullash’25, a spectacular two-day cultural extravaganza held on February 21 and 22 at the Park Street campus, followed by Bhasha Dibosh celebrations at the Raghabpur Campus on February 23. The event, steeped in tradition and creativity, honored International Mother Language Day, celebrating the rich heritage of Bangaliyana through an array of performances, discussions, and cultural showcases.

The Bengali Literary Society (BLS) of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, once again lived up to its legacy with Xavullash’25, a spectacular two-day cultural extravaganza held on February 21 and 22 at the Park Street campus, followed by Bhasha Dibosh celebrations at the Raghabpur Campus on February 23. The event, steeped in tradition and creativity, honored International Mother Language Day, celebrating the rich heritage of Bangaliyana through an array of performances, discussions, and cultural showcases.

A Celebration of Language & Art

The grand opening of Xavullash’25 on February 21 transformed the Depelchin Auditorium into a vibrant hub of Bengali culture, adorned with symbolic décor reflecting Bengal’s artistic and literary essence. The event commenced with a dance production paying homage to the martyrs of the Bengali Language Movement of 1952, setting a poignant and celebratory tone.

St Xavier's College, Kolkata

The two-day fest featured engaging competitions and performances, including a fusion band, treasure hunt, recitation, and a theme walk, ensuring an immersive experience for both participants and the audience. Among the most captivating acts was the society’s stirring recitation of Kazi Nazrul Islam’s “Bidrohi”, alongside a soulful musical performance that left the audience enthralled.

Star-Studded Conversations & Exclusive Launches

St Xavier's College, Kolkata

A major highlight of the first day was the panel discussion, “Kothay Lekhai: Golpo Bola”, featuring celebrated personalities Deepanjan Ghosh, Himadri Kishore Dasgupta, and Rajarshi Gupta, moderated by Somak Ghosh. The session provided valuable insights into Bengali literature and storytelling, igniting thought-provoking conversations.

Adding to the excitement was the much-anticipated launch of the music video “Cholo Jaai”, composed and written by Samidh Mukherjee, which drew an enthusiastic response. The night ended on a high note with a power-packed performance by Rapurna Bhattacharya, whose soulful renditions of contemporary Bengali songs turned the event into a musical retreat.

A Tribute to Satyajit Ray & Felicitation of Legends

The second day, February 22, witnessed an emotional musical tribute to Satyajit Ray, celebrating his artistic genius and contributions to Bengali cinema. Students delivered soulful renditions of his iconic compositions, leaving the audience spellbound and reaffirming Ray’s enduring influence on Bengali storytelling.

St Xavier's College, Kolkata

The festivities culminated in the prestigious ‘Doshobhuja Bangali’ Felicitation Ceremony, organised in association with the St Xavier’s College Alumni Association. Ten legendary Bengali personalities, including Arati Mukhopadhyay, Chandan Sen, Jeet Ganguly, Kaushik Ganguli, and Raima Sen, were honored for their contributions to Bengali art and culture, making it a truly star-studded evening.

Xavullash’25: A Legacy of Cultural Brilliance

St Xavier's College, Kolkata

With its seamless blend of tradition, heritage, and contemporary artistry, Xavullash’25 set a new benchmark for cultural events at St Xavier’s College. As the curtains closed, the festival left behind a legacy of unforgettable performances, enriching discussions, and a deep sense of Bengali pride.