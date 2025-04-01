St Xavier's College

XMC 2025: St Xavier’s College Gears Up for a Thrilling Management Extravaganza!

St Xavier's College, Kolkata

The Xavier’s Management Convention (XMC) 2025, hosted by St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, is set to return from April 2 to April 9, bringing together the brightest minds in management from across India and beyond. Organised by the Xavier’s Management Society (XMS), this international convention serves as a premier hub for aspiring corporate leaders, providing a dynamic platform for business strategy, leadership, and industry insights.

XMS has long been synonymous with excellence, fostering a culture of discovery and innovation through its flagship events like X-Genesis, X-Celsior, and X-Confero. XMC 2025 continues this tradition by offering students an immersive experience in business and management, staying true to its motto: "Explore. Meet. Connect."

XMC 2025 is designed to challenge and inspire students through a series of rigorous and engaging competitions across seven key domains - Best Manager, Marketing, Finance, Strategic Management, HR-PR-IR, Binge Con, and Sports Management.

With participation from top-tier institutions like SRCC, Christ University, and NMIMS, XMC 2025 promises intense competition and unparalleled networking opportunities.

A major highlight of XMC 2025 is its impressive lineup of industry leaders and celebrity speakers. Past editions have featured renowned names like Ashneer Grover (Co-founder of BharatPe), Aman Gupta (Co-founder & CEO of BoAt), Aashish Solanki (Comicstaan Season 3 Winner), and Bharat Goenka (MD, Tally Solutions). This year’s edition is expected to bring another stellar panel of visionaries, offering students firsthand insights into the corporate world.

XMC 2025 is more than just a competition—it's a launchpad for future business leaders. By fostering critical thinking, collaboration, and industry connections, the event equips students with the skills needed to excel in today’s fast-paced corporate landscape.

As anticipation builds, students and participants can expect a week of intellectual challenges, strategic innovation, and professional growth. With its rich legacy and commitment to excellence, XMC 2025 is set to be a transformative experience for all involved.

