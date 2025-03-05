Theaxav ’25: St Xavier’s Kolkata to Host Theatrical Extravaganza on March 11-12

Summary Kolkata is all set to witness a theatrical spectacle as Theaxav ’25, the flagship event of the Xaverian Theatrical Society (XTS), St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, takes center stage on March 11 and March 12, 2025. A celebration of theatre’s transformative power, this annual fest promises to unite theatre enthusiasts across the city.

This year’s theme, 'Shrinkhale Jhankar' (The Rattling of the Chains), embodies the essence of resistance and change, emphasising theatre’s role as a medium for challenging oppressive norms. Following last year’s theme, Still We Rise, Theaxav ’25 aims to create an immersive experience where art meets activism.

The event lineup features a diverse range of competitions, including stage plays, street plays, radio plays, and new additions like scriptwriting and musical storytelling—broadening the scope of theatrical expression. A major highlight is "Under His Eye", the home production inspired by Orwellian dystopias (Animal Farm, 1984) and Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. This ambitious production fuses live action, music, dance, masks, and visual spectacle, promising an unforgettable theatrical montage.

Adding to the grandeur, industry stalwarts will engage with young theatre enthusiasts, sharing insights and guiding the next generation of performers.

With music, storytelling, lights, and drama, Theaxav ’25 is more than an event—it’s a movement, turning the stage into a space of expression, resistance, and boundless creativity.