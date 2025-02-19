Swami Vivekananda University’s Fest ‘Concordia 2025’ to Offer the Best of Media Excellence

Summary The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Swami Vivekananda University is all set to host Concordia 2025 from March 5 to March 7. This much anticipated media fest blends creativity, innovation, and media excellence.

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Swami Vivekananda University is all set to host Concordia 2025 from March 5 to March 7. This much anticipated media fest blends creativity, innovation, and media excellence. After the resounding success of Concordia 2024, this year’s edition promises to be bigger, bolder, and even more exhilarating.

Looking Back at Concordia '24: A Celebration of Talent and Innovation

Concordia 2024 was a groundbreaking event, bringing together over 40 colleges and universities from across West Bengal. The fest was graced by some of the most renowned names in the media and entertainment industry, including Parambrata Chatterjee, Sayoni Ghosh, Pradipta Bhattacharya, RJ Jimmy, RJ Pragya, Swarnali Sarkar, Pew Roy, and Gourab Chatterjee. Their presence and insights left an indelible mark on the participants, inspiring them to push creative boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a lineup of 15+ dynamic events, students showcased their talent in photography, reels-making, documentary filmmaking, media quizzes, blog-writing, lyrics-writing, open mic performances, and much more. However, the highlight of the fest was undoubtedly the grand Ramp Show, a mesmerising spectacle that stole the limelight.

Reflecting on the triumph of last year’s event, Saurabh Adhikari, Chief Operating Officer, Swami Vivekananda University, shared, "Concordia '24 was a remarkable success, marked by impeccable coordination and the presence of numerous eminent personalities. The grand ramp show, in particular, captivated the audience, leaving behind an unforgettable spectacle. This year, we anticipate an even more magnificent and successful event. We are confident that Concordia'25 will not only elevate the university’s reputation but also establish itself as a distinguished brand. I extend my best wishes to all participants and look forward to witnessing yet another extraordinary celebration of talent and creativity".

Concordia 2025: A Grander Vision for Media Excellence

With Concordia'25, Swami Vivekananda University is ready to take the festival to an unprecedented level. This year’s edition will feature an even more exhilarating mix of competitive events, interactive sessions, and exclusive celebrity interactions. The festival aims to continue its legacy of nurturing future media professionals while providing a stage for young talents to express, innovate, and shine.

Dr Pramiti Roy, Director, School of Humanities and Social Sciences and HOD, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Swami Vivekananda University, emphasised the event’s significance, stating, "Last year's Concordia was a resounding success, serving as a vibrant platform for students from schools and colleges across Kolkata to showcase their diverse talents. It was an honour to witness the presence of eminent personalities, from renowned film directors to celebrated actors. This year, the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication is gearing up to make Concordia'25 even grander. We are excited to continue this tradition of excellence and are confident that this edition will also be a remarkable success."

The countdown to Concordia 2025 has begun!

Get ready to be part of the biggest media fest of the year, where creativity meets opportunity.

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable journey of learning, inspiration, and celebration at Swami Vivekananda University’s Concordia 2025!