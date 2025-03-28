Supreme Knowledge Foundation

SKF Hosts Insightful Session on Preparing for an Agentic World with Turja Chaudhuri

The Supreme Knowledge Foundation (SKF) recently organised an engaging and insightful session titled "How to Prepare for an Agentic World " on March 19, 2025. The event featured Mr Turja N Chaudhuri, the Global Platform Presales Leader at a Big4 Consultancy, who shared his vast expertise on artificial intelligence, automation, and the future of human-agent collaboration. With 14 years of experience at renowned companies like Samsung India, Accenture, PwC, and EY, Mr Chaudhuri’s address provided actionable insights for navigating the evolving professional landscape.

The session began with a warm felicitation of Mr Chaudhuri by Professor (Dr) Dhrubasish Sarkar, Principal (SIMT) and Department Chair of CSE & IT Studies and ECE, SKF, alongside Professor (Dr) Tripti Guin Biswas, Principal (SKFGI) and CAO, SKF. They were accompanied by faculty members from the CSE, IT, and ECE departments, setting the tone for an intellectually stimulating experience.

Navigating the Agentic World

Mr Chaudhuri delved into the concept of the agentic world — a rapidly emerging landscape where AI-driven agents and intelligent systems play a pivotal role in decision-making and operations. He highlighted the shift from traditional human-led processes to autonomous systems, impacting industries like finance, healthcare, customer service, and education.

Through real-world examples, Mr Chaudhuri illustrated how companies are leveraging AI and machine learning for better efficiency and innovation. He also addressed critical topics such as AI biases, ethical considerations, and the need for responsible AI deployment. Stressing the importance of continuous learning and upskilling, he encouraged participants to adapt to technological advancements while ensuring fairness and inclusivity.

The session provided attendees with actionable strategies to thrive in an AI-driven era.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A segment, where over 250 students and faculty members actively participated. Questions ranged from AI’s role in job automation to its impact on policy-making and education systems. The dynamic exchange of ideas further enriched the experience, fostering a deeper understanding of AI’s transformative potential.

Professor Sarkar expressed his gratitude to Mr Chaudhuri and reiterated SKF’s dedication to bridging the industry-academia gap through such initiatives.

SKF’s commitment to empowering students and faculty with relevant industry insights continues to inspire innovation and career growth. As AI becomes an integral part of professional landscapes, sessions like these pave the way for a future-ready generation equipped to lead and thrive in an agentic world.

