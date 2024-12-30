Bridging Academia and Industry : SKF Hosts Insightful Silicon Design Seminar and Chat

Summary The Supreme Knowledge Foundation (SKF) recently hosted a seminar and fireside chat to bridge the gap between academia and the semiconductor industry. The events, held on December 19, 2024, emphasised advancements in silicon design engineering and VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration) technology.

The Supreme Knowledge Foundation (SKF) recently hosted a seminar and fireside chat to bridge the gap between academia and the semiconductor industry. The events, held on December 19, 2024, emphasised advancements in silicon design engineering and VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration) technology.

Mr Rehaman being felicitated by Prof Dhrubasish Sarkar along with the faculty members. Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Renowned ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) design expert from Microsoft, Mr Shaik Aleem Ur Rehaman, led the seminar, sharing industrial best practices in silicon design. Welcomed by Prof (Dr) Dhrubasish Sarkar, Principal of SIMT and Department Chair of CSE, IT, and ECE at SKF, Mr Rehaman delivered an engaging session filled with real-world examples and interactive demonstrations.

Students from the ECE, CSE, and IT departments gained valuable insights into the practical applications of silicon design and verification. The session also included a fireside chat, offering students the opportunity to delve deeper into real-world challenges and solutions in the semiconductor industry.

Following the seminar, a panel discussion brought together SKF academicians and industry leaders to address skill gaps and advocate for the development of open-access frameworks for ASIC design verification. This collaborative dialogue highlighted the importance of equipping future engineers with cutting-edge tools and industry knowledge.

SKF concluded the event with a renewed commitment to fostering academia-industry partnerships, ensuring students remain industry-ready in an evolving tech landscape. With The Telegraph Online Edugraph as the digital media partner, the event reaffirmed SKF's role as a hub for innovative learning and collaboration.

