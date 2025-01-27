SKF's ATAL FDP 2025 Equips Educators to Drive AI-Powered Startup Growth

Summary Supreme Knowledge Foundation (SKF), Mankundu, successfully organised a prestigious 6-day online ATAL Faculty Development Programme (FDP). It was titled ‘Building the Next Wave of Indian Startups with Advanced Computing Technologies'.

Supreme Knowledge Foundation (SKF), Mankundu, successfully organised a prestigious 6-day online ATAL Faculty Development Programme (FDP) titled ‘Building the Next Wave of Indian Startups with Advanced Computing Technologies,’ held from January 6 to 11, 2025. Conducted under the AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy, the programme focused on the pivotal role of advanced computing in engineering and management disciplines. It aimed to empower faculty members, researchers, and industry professionals with cutting-edge knowledge to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in India's growing startup ecosystem.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from around 200 attendees, including faculty members, research scholars, postgraduate students, and industry professionals from nearly 60 institutions across the country.

In the inaugural session, Prof Subrata Das, the FDP Coordinator, and Co-coordinator Dr Amit Kumar Varshney, welcomed participants and outlined the ATAL guidelines. Prof (Dr) Dhrubasish Sarkar, Principal and Department Chair of CSE, IT Studies, and ECE at SKF, emphasised the crucial role of startups in driving technological innovation and sustainable growth. He reiterated SKF's commitment to bridging academia and industry through impactful initiatives and research-driven education.

Prof (Dr) Tripti Guin Biswas, Principal and CAO of SKF and Chairperson of the FDP, highlighted the programme's objective to deepen faculty understanding of AI applications in startups, offer insights into emerging technologies, and bridge the academia-industry divide.

Prof (Dr) B N Basu, Distinguished Adjunct Professor at SKF and former IIT-BHU professor, underscored the transformative impact of advanced computing technologies such as AI, machine learning, and 3D printing. He cited groundbreaking achievements, including 3D-printed rocket engines and advancements in high-power microwave devices, showcasing the immense potential of the field.

The FDP featured an impressive lineup of esteemed speakers, including:

Padmashree Prof (Dr) Bimal Kumar Roy (Former Director, ISI Kolkata)

Dr Arijit Mukherjee (Principal Scientist, TCS)

Dr Sanghamitra Deb (Head of Multimodal & Generative AI, Chegg, USA)

Prof (Dr) Debashis De (Professor, CSE, MAKAUT)

Prof (Dr) Sameer Shende (Research Professor, University of Oregon, USA)

Dr Munmun Das (Technology Leader, Accenture)

Prof (Dr) Amlan Chakrabarti (Director, AKCSIT, University of Calcutta)

Prof (Dr) Sandeep K Shukla (Professor, CSE, IIT Kanpur)

Turja Chaudhuri (Global Platform Leader, EY)

Dr Arpita Karmakar (Global Competency Head, Wipro Ltd.)

Dr Tanushyam Chattopadhyay (AI Scientist, Adani Enterprise Ltd.)

Avik Ghose (Principal Scientist, TCS)

Dr Sanmitra Sarkar (Senior Director, Capgemini)

The programme included expert talks, interactive panel discussions, and hands-on sessions covering AI-driven startup innovations, challenges in scaling AI-based ventures, ethical considerations, and investment strategies for tech startups.

A key highlight was the platform for collaboration between academia and industry leaders, including startup founders, venture capitalists, and AI specialists. This engagement paved the way for potential research partnerships, mentorship programmes, and curriculum enhancements aligned with industry needs.

The valedictory session on January 11, 2025 marked the successful conclusion of the FDP. Participants shared their enriching experiences and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage with industry experts. Debeshi Guha Mallick, Vice President of SKF, congratulated all attendees and emphasised the importance of continuous upskilling to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The success of this FDP underscores Supreme Knowledge Foundation's dedication to academic excellence, innovation, and industry collaboration. The Telegraph Online Edugraph proudly served as the digital media partner, supporting the event's vision and outreach.