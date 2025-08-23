BITM Kolkata Gears Up for National Space Day 2025 with a Week-Long Celebration

Summary The event promises an exciting mix of exhibitions, lectures, film screenings, quizzes, science demonstrations, and workshops, all designed to capture the imagination of visitors and highlight India’s stellar journey in space science Through this week-long commemoration, BITM aims to not only honor India’s strides in space exploration but also spark curiosity and inspire young minds to dream of a future among the stars

The Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), Kolkata, a unit of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is all set to host a week-long celebration of National Space Day, beginning August 23, 2025. The event promises an exciting mix of exhibitions, lectures, film screenings, quizzes, science demonstrations, and workshops, all designed to capture the imagination of visitors and highlight India’s stellar journey in space science.

The commemoration will kick off on August 23 with the inauguration of a special exhibition “From Ancient Skies to Modern Horizons,” which traces India’s astronomical legacy and achievements—from early sky observations to cutting-edge missions by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Adding further depth to the day, renowned astrophysicist Dr. Debiprosad Duari, Former Director of the M. P. Birla Institute of Fundamental Research, will deliver a popular talk titled “India’s Space Odyssey: Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan.” The session will take audiences through the inspiring milestones of India’s space program, right up to the ambitious human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan. The lecture will also be streamed live for online viewers at https://youtu.be/wGpidgX93vo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the following days, visitors can look forward to a host of engaging activities:

Open-House Quiz on “Moon & Moon Missions” and a film show on “Chandrayaan” (August 23 & 24)

A special “SPACE-tacular Show” with science demonstrations (August 25–29 at 11:00 am)

The “Mysterious Moon Show” (August 26 & 27 at 12:00 noon)

The “Moon Matters Show” (August 28 at 12:00 noon)

A unique Hands-On Workshop on Basic Drone Piloting Training, conducted in collaboration with #PlanetO and #MalaysiaUAVDronesActivistSociety (August 30 at 11:00 am). Registrations are open at http://bitm.online.

Through this week-long commemoration, BITM aims to not only honor India’s strides in space exploration but also spark curiosity and inspire young minds to dream of a future among the stars.

With an exciting mix of learning, interaction, and hands-on experiences, the celebration promises to be a treat for students, educators, families, and space enthusiasts alike.