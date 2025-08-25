IIT Council

IIT Council to Meet After Two Years; Focus on Credit Sharing, Coaching-Free JEE, and Equity Measures

Posted on 25 Aug 2025
The agenda of the meeting also includes discussions on accreditation of IITs and enhancing scholarships and pocket allowances for SC and ST students
The council will also discuss necessary changes in curriculum, pedagogy, and assessments in response to the advent of Artificial Intelligence

IIT Council, the apex coordination body of the 23 premier engineering institutes, will meet on Monday after a gap of two years, and discuss crucial issues, including the sharing of credits amongst IITs, and making JEE Advanced less coaching-dependent, according to sources.

The agenda of the meeting also includes discussions on accreditation of IITs and enhancing scholarships and pocket allowances for SC and ST students.

The council last held its meeting in April 2023.

According to sources, the council will focus on credit sharing among the 23 IITs within the National Credit Framework (NCrF) framework, along with establishing an intensive and outcome-oriented peer review process in IITs. The IITs presently don't follow the NCrF system.

The council will also discuss necessary changes in curriculum, pedagogy, and assessments in response to the advent of Artificial Intelligence.

Other items on the agenda include IIT education as the driving force for "Atmanirbhar and Samriddha Bharat", reforms and accountability in PhD education, an intensive and outcome-oriented peer review process in IITs, research commercialisation in higher education institutes (HEIs), bridging discovery and impact.

"The accreditation of premier engineering institutes will be discussed during the meeting," a source said.

In May 2023, the Radhakrishnan Committee set up to suggest measures for strengthening the assessment and accreditation of HEIs had recommended that the IITs be brought under the ambit of the national accreditation and assessment framework proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The council is also expected to discuss measures for mental health and wellness, enhancement of merit-cum-means scholarship and pocket allowance for SC and ST students, and initiatives to overcome language barriers through regional languages.

