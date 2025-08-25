Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

BPSC Issues Notice For 900+ Assistant Education Development Officer Vacancies- Eligibility Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Aug 2025
15:12 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible and interested candidates will be able to submit their applications on the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in
To be eligible, candidates must have Graduation or Bachelor's degree from a recognized university

The Bihar Public Service Commission issued the official notification for the recruitment of 935 posts of Assistant Education Development Officer under the Education Department. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to submit their applications on the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

As per the notification released, the online registration will begin from August 27, 2025, and the last date of online applications is September 26, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must have Graduation or Bachelor's degree from a recognized university. Also, candidates should be minimum 21 years and maximum 37 years (unreserved male). For Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class (male and female) and unreserved female, the maximum age is 40 years. For Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (male and female) candidates, the maximum age is 42 years.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to apply for the post of Assistant Education Development Officer, when active
  3. Complete the one time registration (OTR) process
  4. Login to your account with the registered details
  5. Fill in the the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee
  6. Verify all details and submit the application
  7. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout for future reference

An application fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by each candidate. In case, candidates do not add Aadhaar Card for their identity details, they will need to pay Rs 200 for biometric charges.

Last updated on 25 Aug 2025
15:13 PM
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
