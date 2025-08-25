Delhi University

DU UG Spot Round 1 Registration 2025 Begins Today at admission.uod.ac.in- Detailed Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Aug 2025
14:51 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to apply for the admission round can find the direct link on the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in
As per the official notice, candidates who have applied for CSAS (UG) 2025 but are not admitted to any college as on August 24, 2025 can participate in spot round

The University of Delhi is expected to commence the registration process for DU UG Admission 2025 spot round 1 on August 25, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the admission round can find the direct link on the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline to apply for spot round is August 27, 2025. The allotment result will be out on August 28, 2025. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 28 to August 29, 2025. College can verify and approve the online applications from August 28 to August 29, 2025. The last date of online payment of fees by the candidate is August 30, 2025.

As per the official notice, candidates who have applied for CSAS (UG) 2025 but are not admitted to any college as on August 24, 2025 can participate in spot round.

ADVERTISEMENT

DU UG Admission 2025: Steps to register

1. Visit the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in

2. Click on registration link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Click on submit and login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Last updated on 25 Aug 2025
14:52 PM
Delhi University Delhi University (DU) DU Admissions
Similar stories
Staff Selection Commission

SSC to Release Phase 13 Selection Post Admit Card 2025 on August 26 for Re-Examinatio. . .

ICSI

ICSI Releases CS December 2025 Exam Schedule for Executive, Professional; Registratio. . .

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

BPSC Issues Notice For 900+ Assistant Education Development Officer Vacancies- Eligib. . .

IIT Council

IIT Council to Meet After Two Years; Focus on Credit Sharing, Coaching-Free JEE, and . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

SSC to Release Phase 13 Selection Post Admit Card 2025 on August 26 for Re-Examinatio. . .

ICSI

ICSI Releases CS December 2025 Exam Schedule for Executive, Professional; Registratio. . .

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

BPSC Issues Notice For 900+ Assistant Education Development Officer Vacancies- Eligib. . .

IIT Council

IIT Council to Meet After Two Years; Focus on Credit Sharing, Coaching-Free JEE, and . . .

ICSI CS June 2025

ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 Announced For June Session; Check Toppers List Inside

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 New Schedule to Include More MBBS Seats

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality