ICSI Releases CS December 2025 Exam Schedule for Executive, Professional; Registration Begins August 26

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Aug 2025
16:12 PM

Summary
Eligible candidates can download the schedule and register for the exam through the official website, icsi.edu
According to the announced schedule, the CS December 2025 exams will be held from December 22 to December 29, with a holiday on December 25

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially released the exam timetable for the CS Executive and Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) for the December 2025 session. Eligible candidates can download the schedule and register for the exam through the official website, icsi.edu.

According to the announced schedule, the CS December 2025 exams will be held from December 22 to December 29, with a holiday on December 25 (Christmas Day). The examinations will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM, with a total duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The registration window for the December session will open on August 26, 2025, and candidates can apply without a late fee until September 26, 2025. The institute has also reserved December 30 and 31, 2025, as well as January 1 and 2, 2026, to accommodate any unforeseen circumstances or exigencies that may arise.

ICSI CS December 2025 Executive Exam Timetable

December 22- Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws

December 23- Capital Market and Securities Laws

December 24- Company Law and Practice

December 26- Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws

December 27- Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws

December 28- Tax Laws and Practice

December 29- Corporate Accounting and Financial Management

ICSI CS December 2025 Programme Exam Timetable

December 22- Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice

December 23- Strategic Management and Corporate Finance

December 24- Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances

December 26- Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency

December 27- Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence

December 28

Elective 2 [Open Book Exam – one out of five subjects]

(i) Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation

(ii) Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Tax Planning

(iii) Labour Laws and Practice

(iv) Banking and Insurance – Laws and Practice

(v) Insolvency and Bankruptcy – Law and Practice

December 29

Elective 1 [Open Book Exam – one out of five subjects]

(i) CSR and Social Governance

(ii) Internal and Forensic Audit

(iii) Intellectual Property Rights – Law and Practice

(iv) Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber Security – Laws and Practice

(v) Advanced Direct Tax Laws and Practice

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official ICSI portal for updates regarding admit cards, study material, and further examination-related announcements.

Last updated on 25 Aug 2025
16:13 PM
ICSI Exam dates Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
Representative Image
Representative Image
Representative Image
