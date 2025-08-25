SSC to Release Phase 13 Selection Post Admit Card 2025 on August 26 for Re-Examination

Staff Selection Commission

Candidates scheduled to appear for the re-exam on August 29 must download their admit cards in advance to avoid any last-minute issues
The re-exam has been scheduled following a detailed technical review and analysis of previous exam shift logs, as part of SSC’s effort to maintain transparency and fairness in the recruitment process

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the admit cards for the SSC Phase 13 Selection Post 2025 re-examination on August 26, through its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates scheduled to appear for the re-exam on August 29 must download their admit cards in advance to avoid any last-minute issues.

The Commission had earlier released the exam city intimation slips on August 22, allowing candidates to confirm the location of their designated test centres ahead of the hall ticket release.

According to the official notification, “In terms of Important Notice No. EC 01/07/2025-EC dated 08.08.2025 regarding SSC 2025 Examinations, the Commission has decided to provide another opportunity to approximately 59,500 candidates, based on the analysis of logs of all shifts of the Selection Posts/Phase-XIII Examination-2025.”

The re-exam has been scheduled following a detailed technical review and analysis of previous exam shift logs, as part of SSC’s effort to maintain transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

SSC Phase 13 Selection Post 2025 Re-Exam Admit Card: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the “Admit Card” tab on the homepage
  3. Select the relevant regional SSC link
  4. Log in using your Registration Number and Password
  5. Download and print the admit card for exam day use

Candidates are advised to check all details on the admit card, including reporting time, exam venue, and instructions. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre.

For more information and latest updates, candidates should regularly check the official SSC website.

