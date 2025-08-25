ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 Announced For June Session; Check Toppers List Inside

Summary Candidates who appeared for the session can now access their results on the institute’s official website, icsi.edu ICSI has also announced that the next session of the CS Executive and Professional exams will take place from December 22 to 29, 2025

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially declared the results of the CS Executive June 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the session can now access their results on the institute’s official website, icsi.edu.

As per the provisional merit list, Tithi Bohra has secured the All India Rank 1, emerging as the top scorer among thousands of aspirants. Alongside the result announcement, ICSI has also published the names of top rank holders and the subject-wise marks breakdown for each candidate.

The CS Executive exam for the June 2025 session was held between June 1 and June 10, covering seven papers. The institute confirmed that the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement is now available for download via the website. However, candidates should note that no physical copy of the marks statement will be issued.

ADVERTISEMENT

ICSI CS June Executive Result 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official ICSI website: icsi.edu Click on the link for CS Executive June 2025 Result Select the exam name, enter your login credentials, and submit The result will be displayed on the screen Download and save a copy for future reference

ICSI has also announced that the next session of the CS Executive and Professional exams will take place from December 22 to 29, 2025. The online registration for the December 2025 session will begin on August 26.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on exam schedules, registration deadlines, and further notifications.

ICSI CS Executive June Result 2025: Toppers List

1. Tithi Bohra

2. Surender Pal

3. Mogulapally Jyothi

4. Bhumika Sanjay Sarawagi

5. Priya Dilip Dubey

6. Ronak Dinesh Kumar Belani

7. Roma GG

8. Vidushi Garg

9. Srishti Bhaiyalal Pal

10. Vishvesh Avinash Sahasrabuddhe