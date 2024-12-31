Supreme Knowledge Foundation conducts Master Class on Healthcare Operation Excellence

Summary Samrat Sanyal (Joint General Manager & Group Head- Quality, ILS Hospital - Kolkata), graced the session as the speaker Prof (Dr) Dhrubasish Sarkar, Principal and Department Chair of CSE, IT Studies and ECE and Prof (Dr) Tripti Guin Biswas, Principal and Chief Administrative Officer and Prof (Dr) RK Patra, Dean Business Administration, greeted and felicitated the speaker along with a lamp lightning session

As the part of its industry academic collaboration activities, Supreme Knowledge Foundation (SKF) recently conducted an illuminating session on 'Master Class on Healthcare Operation Excellence to Elevate Patient Satisfaction' on December 13, 2024. Samrat Sanyal (Joint General Manager & Group Head- Quality, ILS Hospital - Kolkata), graced the session as the speaker.

Samrat Sanyal addressing the students during his session

Prof (Dr) Dhrubasish Sarkar, Principal and Department Chair of CSE, IT Studies and ECE and Prof (Dr) Tripti Guin Biswas, Principal and Chief Administrative Officer and Prof (Dr) RK Patra, Dean Business Administration, greeted and felicitated the speaker along with a lamp lightning session.

In their inaugural address, Prof (Dr) Dhrubasish Sarkar, Prof (Dr) Tripti Guin Biswas, Prof (Dr) RK Patra expressed their gratitude to Samrat Sanyal for his support and guidance, which has been instrumental in helping Supreme Knowledge Foundation (SKF) to prepare BBA(HM), BBA, MBA students for careers in the healthcare sector. Sanyal discussed about the evolving landscape of healthcare, patients demand, how to achieve patients expectations and requirements in healthcare organizations to streamline operations without compromising quality.

Prof (Dr) Tripti Guin Biswas during her inaugural speech

He discussed about current challenges in healthcare operations, strategies for achieving operational excellence, streamlining workflow and processes, employee engagement and training, leveraging technology like electronic health records, AI and analytics, enhancing patient engagement etc. He discussed about real life scenario and events along with relevant data about healthcare operation excellence.



With the successful conclusion of both the sessions, it was anticipated that the students were thoroughly inspired and they shall etch a mark in the domain of healthcare.