The Heritage School Shines at Mental Health Conclave at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata

Summary Students and faculty from The Heritage School, Kolkata, made a remarkable impact at the prestigious Mental Health Conclave held at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata. The event, graced by Dr CV Ananda Bose, Honourable Governor of West Bengal, provided a platform for meaningful discussions on mental health in schools.

Lighting of the lamp marking the beginning of an insightful conclave. The Heritage School, Kolkata

Inspiring Highlights of the Conclave

The day began with the National Anthem, followed by a powerful keynote address from the Governor, setting an inspiring tone for the event. A key moment was the panel discussion titled “The Future of School Mental Health: A Multidisciplinary Conversation” featuring notable panelists from The Heritage School.

A key moment was the panel discussion featuring notable panelists.

Ms Seema Sapru, Principal of The Heritage School, shared insights on using Maslow’s hierarchy of needs as a guiding framework to address students’ holistic development before academic focus.

Ms Shruti Chatterjee, a Behavioral Therapist at the school, emphasised the importance of open communication, inclusive cultures, and parent awareness programs to support students.

Aniruddha Bandopadhyay, a student, stressed the need to balance technology use with mental well-being and highlighted the school’s professional mental health resources.

Cultural Excellence

The event also featured a captivating dance performance by The Heritage School's teachers and students.

The event also featured a captivating dance performance by The Heritage School's teachers and students, creatively conveying messages about mental health. Their artistry and emotive storytelling resonated deeply with the audience, drawing widespread acclaim.

A Commitment to Mental Health

The Conclave underscored the importance of addressing mental health through collaborative efforts between educators, parents, and students. The Heritage School’s participation exemplified its dedication to fostering an inclusive, supportive environment for mental well-being.

