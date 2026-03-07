M Jagadesh Kumar

Ex-UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar to Lead Board of Governors at IIM Calcutta

PTI
Posted on 07 Mar 2026
13:15 PM

File Image

Summary
The appointment was approved by Droupadi Murmu, President of India
The post became vacant after the resignation of Shrikrishna G Kulkarni, the previous chairperson of the institute’s governing board

Former UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Governors at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, according to Ministry of Education officials.

Kumar has been appointed for the post for a period of four years after approval from President Droupadi Murmu. The position fell vacant after Shrikrishna G Kulkarni resigned.

"Jagadesh Kumar's tenure will be till completion of four years as Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Calcutta or seventy years of age, whichever is earlier," a senior MoE official said.

Kumar, who has previously served as JNU Vice Chancellor and professor at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi was recently awarded Padma Shri for his distinguished contribution to education.

The Board of Governors (BoG) at IIMs are apex bodies responsible for strategic direction, policy formulation and financial approvals. Comprised of industry leaders, eminent academics and government representatives, they guide the top business schools in ensuring academic excellence and operational autonomy.

According to the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Rules, 2023, the President has complete power to nominate the chairperson of the board of governors — the principal executive body of each IIM, and has the power to appoint search panels for appointments of new directors, take policy decisions, approve annual budgets and determine fees.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 07 Mar 2026
13:15 PM
M Jagadesh Kumar UGC IIM Calcutta
