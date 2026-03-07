Agniveer Vayu

IAF Reopens Agniveer Vayu 01/2027 Recruitment Registration - Check New Deadline

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Mar 2026
13:57 PM

File Image

Summary
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has reopened the application window for the Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 under Intake 01/2027.
The recruitment process is open to unmarried Indian male and female candidates who meet the eligibility criteria specified by the Indian Air Force.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has reopened the application window for the Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 under Intake 01/2027, offering another opportunity for eligible candidates to apply through the Agnipath Scheme. Aspirants who could not complete their application earlier can now submit their forms online before the revised deadline of March 10, 2026.

The recruitment drive is part of the Government of India’s Agnipath Scheme, which was introduced to recruit young individuals into the armed forces for a four-year tenure. During this period, selected candidates serve as Agniveer Vayu personnel in the Indian Air Force, performing various operational and support roles. After completing the four-year service period, a limited number of candidates may be offered an opportunity to continue in the armed forces, depending on their performance and organisational requirements.

The recruitment process is open to unmarried Indian male and female candidates who meet the eligibility criteria specified by the Indian Air Force. Candidates will be selected through a multi-stage process that includes a written examination, physical fitness assessments, and additional evaluation stages as per the recruitment guidelines.

To apply, candidates must visit the official Indian Air Force recruitment portal and complete the online application process. Applicants are required to register by entering their personal and academic details, upload necessary documents along with a recent photograph and signature, and pay the prescribed application fee through the online payment system. Once the form is submitted successfully, candidates should download and keep a copy of the confirmation receipt for future reference.

Authorities have advised applicants to complete the registration process well before the closing date to avoid any last-minute technical issues on the portal.

As per the official notification, the IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2027 recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 30 and March 31, 2026.

The selection process for IAF Agniveer Vayu 2027 will be carried out in multiple stages. It includes a written examination followed by an assessment at the Central Air Force Selection Board (CASB). Shortlisted candidates will then undergo document verification, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Adaptability Test 1 and Adaptability Test 2, and a comprehensive medical examination before final selection.

