Bihar schools

BSEB Releases Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Answer Key; Objection Window Open Till March 13

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Mar 2026
14:47 PM

File Image

Summary
Students who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys for objective-type questions from the official website
Candidates can access the answer keys through biharboardonline.com or objmatric.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the provisional answer keys for the Class 10 (Matric) Board Examination 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys for objective-type questions from the official website.

Candidates can access the answer keys through biharboardonline.com or objmatric.biharboardonline.com.

Students or their parents can raise objections against the provisional answer key until 5 PM on March 13, 2026. The objections can be submitted online through the link “Register objection regarding Answer Key Matric Exam 2026” available on the board’s website.

According to the Bihar School Examination Board, answer keys for all subjects were prepared by a team of subject experts to ensure accurate evaluation of the objective-type questions.

The board clarified that objections submitted after the deadline or through any other medium will not be accepted.

In the BSEB Class 10 board exams, objective-type questions account for 50% of the total marks in all theoretical subjects. Students marked their answers using OMR (Optical Mark Reader)-based answer sheets during the examination.

The BSEB Matric Examination 2026 was conducted from February 17 to February 25, with over one lakh students appearing for the board exams.

Students are advised to review the answer keys carefully and submit any objections within the stipulated deadline to ensure that their concerns are considered before the final answer key and results are prepared.

Last updated on 07 Mar 2026
14:48 PM
Bihar schools bseb Answer Key
