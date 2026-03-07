SSC Announces 15,130 Final Vacancies for CGL 2025; Preference Window Opens March 9

Summary According to the official notification, a total of 15,130 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment process Along with the vacancy announcement, SSC has also informed candidates that the option-cum-preference window for various CGL posts will open on March 9, 2026 on the official website

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final vacancy list for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2025. According to the official notification, a total of 15,130 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment process.

Along with the vacancy announcement, SSC has also informed candidates that the option-cum-preference window for various CGL posts will open on March 9, 2026 on the official website.

As per the notice issued by the Staff Selection Commission, candidates who appeared for the Tier 2 examination must submit their post preferences before the declaration of the SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2025.

Candidates can submit their preferences by logging into the official website ssc.gov.in and accessing the ‘My Application’ tab in their candidate login.

SSC CGLE 2025: Important Dates

Preference window opens: March 9, 2026

Last date to submit preference: March 12, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Candidates are advised to carefully select their preferred posts within the given period.

SSC has urged candidates to ensure that they meet the required physical and medical standards for the posts they select while submitting their preferences.

The official notice states that candidates who do not submit their option-cum-preference within the specified time will not be given another opportunity. Such candidates will not be considered for the final merit list or final selection.

The preference submission is a crucial step in the SSC CGL recruitment process, which determines the final post allocation for candidates based on merit, eligibility, and available vacancies.