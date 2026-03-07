ICAI to Announce CA Foundation, Inter January 2026 Results Tomorrow; Know Websites to Check

Summary Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check their scorecards online once the results are released According to the official update, the results are likely to be announced on Sunday afternoon

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the results of the CA Foundation and CA Intermediate examinations for the January 2026 session on March 8, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check their scorecards online once the results are released.

According to the official update, the results are likely to be announced on Sunday afternoon. Students have been advised to keep their roll number and registration number ready to access the results quickly after the announcement.

The CA Foundation examination is the entry-level test for students pursuing the Chartered Accountancy course, while the CA Intermediate exam represents the second stage of the programme conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ICAI CA January Result 2026: Websites to Check

Candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official ICAI websites once the scorecards are released:

icai.nic.in

icai.org

Both portals will host the result links for CA Foundation and CA Intermediate examinations.

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to view their results:

Visit the official ICAI result website at icai.nic.in. Click on the link for “CA Foundation January 2026 Result” or “CA Intermediate January 2026 Result.” Enter your roll number and registration number in the required fields. Click Submit to view the result. The scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy for future reference.

Students who meet the required criteria will be declared pass and will be eligible to move to the next level of the Chartered Accountancy course.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for updates regarding the announcement of the results.