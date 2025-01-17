SXU Kolkata’s Xavrang'25: A Thrilling Prelude to Mythical Odyssey - Eclipse of Eras

St Xavier’s University

These pre-events brought the campus alive with a mix of athletic prowess, strategic brilliance, and a sense of unity among participants and spectators alike.

The Pre-Xavrang'25 events, held on January 11 and January 12, 2025, set the stage for Xavrang'25 - Mythical Odyssey: Eclipse of Eras, promising a cultural extravaganza filled with excitement, sportsmanship, and camaraderie. These pre-events brought the campus alive with a mix of athletic prowess, strategic brilliance, and a sense of unity among participants and spectators alike.

Highlights of the Pre-Fest Competitions

  • Football Tournament: The football event stole the show with 13 teams battling fiercely in a league format. High-energy matches, culminating in a nail-biting final, showcased exceptional teamwork, skill, and sportsmanship, leaving the crowd on the edge of their seats.
  • Table Tennis Showdown: This fast-paced competition kept audiences enthralled as players displayed sharp reflexes and strategic precision. The finals, marked by intense rallies, were a standout moment, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.
  • Chess Tournament: For lovers of strategy and intellect, the chess event provided gripping gameplay, with participants exhibiting analytical brilliance and patience. Closely contested matches captivated an attentive audience, adding a cerebral touch to the pre-events.
The grandeur of the Pre-Xavrang’25 events was elevated by the generous contributions of various sponsors, including The Telegraph online Edugraph as their digital media partner.

The Pre-Xavrang'25 events successfully set the tone for the much-awaited main fest, combining intense competitions with vibrant campus engagement. As the anticipation builds, Xavrang'25 promises to be a mythical odyssey that celebrates talent, creativity, and camaraderie.

