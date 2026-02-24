CME Releases Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 Stray Round Merit List; 202 Candidates Shortlisted

Summary Candidates can check the merit list on the official website — cgdme.in Candidates allotted seats in the stray vacancy round must report to their respective colleges by February 26, up to 2 pm, as per the official counselling schedule

The Commissionerate of Medical Education (CME) has released the merit list for the Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 stray round counselling. Candidates can check the merit list on the official website — cgdme.in.

The counselling is being conducted for admissions through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025.

Key Highlights

A total of 202 candidates have been shortlisted: 123 male 79 female 15 under NRI-sponsored category

NEET PG scores of shortlisted candidates range from 490 to -2.

Programme: MD (Doctor of Medicine) and MS (Master of Surgery)

Category-wise Shortlisting

14 candidates under private quota

63 candidates under both government and private quota

15 candidates under NRI quota

Candidates allotted seats in the stray vacancy round must report to their respective colleges by February 26, up to 2 pm, as per the official counselling schedule.

Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: Documents Required

NEET PG admit card and score card

MBBS degree certificate

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Birth certificate

Valid photo ID proof

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate (if applicable)

Candidates are advised to carry all original documents for verification at the time of reporting.