NEET PG 2025

CME Releases Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 Stray Round Merit List; 202 Candidates Shortlisted

Posted on 24 Feb 2026
Summary
Candidates can check the merit list on the official website — cgdme.in
Candidates allotted seats in the stray vacancy round must report to their respective colleges by February 26, up to 2 pm, as per the official counselling schedule

The Commissionerate of Medical Education (CME) has released the merit list for the Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 stray round counselling. Candidates can check the merit list on the official website — cgdme.in.

The counselling is being conducted for admissions through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025.

Key Highlights

  • A total of 202 candidates have been shortlisted: 123 male 79 female 15 under NRI-sponsored category
  • 123 male
  • 79 female
  • 15 under NRI-sponsored category
  • NEET PG scores of shortlisted candidates range from 490 to -2.
  • Programme: MD (Doctor of Medicine) and MS (Master of Surgery)

Category-wise Shortlisting

  • 14 candidates under private quota
  • 63 candidates under both government and private quota
  • 15 candidates under NRI quota

Candidates allotted seats in the stray vacancy round must report to their respective colleges by February 26, up to 2 pm, as per the official counselling schedule.

Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: Documents Required

  • NEET PG admit card and score card
  • MBBS degree certificate
  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheets
  • Birth certificate
  • Valid photo ID proof
  • Reservation certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile certificate (if applicable)

Candidates are advised to carry all original documents for verification at the time of reporting.

