NEET PG 2025
CME Releases Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 Stray Round Merit List; 202 Candidates Shortlisted
Posted on 24 Feb 2026
15:20 PM
The Commissionerate of Medical Education (CME) has released the merit list for the Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 stray round counselling. Candidates can check the merit list on the official website — cgdme.in.
The counselling is being conducted for admissions through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025.
Key Highlights
Category-wise Shortlisting
Candidates allotted seats in the stray vacancy round must report to their respective colleges by February 26, up to 2 pm, as per the official counselling schedule.
Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: Documents Required
Candidates are advised to carry all original documents for verification at the time of reporting.