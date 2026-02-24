MCC
MCC Releases NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Provisional Allotment; 2,798 MD, MS Seats Allotted
Posted on 24 Feb 2026
14:36 PM
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG 2025 provisional stray vacancy allotment results. A total of 2,798 MD and MS seats have been allotted in the stray vacancy round. Candidates can check and download their allotment order from the official website — mcc.nic.in.
The allotment pertains to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling process.
Key Details
Earlier, MCC had announced 2,799 seats in the stray vacancy allotment, with 181 MD/MS seats remaining vacant. Following revisions in the provisional results, the final number of allotted seats stands at 2,798.