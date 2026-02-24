MCC

MCC Releases NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Provisional Allotment; 2,798 MD, MS Seats Allotted

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Feb 2026
14:36 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can check and download their allotment order from the official website — mcc.nic.in
The allotment pertains to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling process

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG 2025 provisional stray vacancy allotment results. A total of 2,798 MD and MS seats have been allotted in the stray vacancy round. Candidates can check and download their allotment order from the official website — mcc.nic.in.

The allotment pertains to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling process.

Key Details

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Candidates allotted seats must generate their admission letter through MCC’s INTRAMCC portal.
  • MCC has clarified that offline admissions will not be recognised and will be treated as null and void.
  • To confirm admission, candidates must report to the allotted institute with: Allotment order Original documents as required
  • Allotment order
  • Original documents as required
  • The admission process must be completed online, and the admission letter must be generated through the INTRAMCC portal by the respective institute.
  • The last date to complete the stray round admission process is February 28, 2025.

Earlier, MCC had announced 2,799 seats in the stray vacancy allotment, with 181 MD/MS seats remaining vacant. Following revisions in the provisional results, the final number of allotted seats stands at 2,798.

Last updated on 24 Feb 2026
14:47 PM
MCC NEET PG NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
NTA

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; NTA to Hold Exams from April 2

KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Fee Payment Window Reopens - Check Link and All Updates by CEE Kerala

Andhra Pradesh

APOSS Issues AP Intermediate Open School Hall Ticket 2026; Check Admit Card Details H. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS to Release GPAT 2026 Exam City Slip Today at natboard.edu.in; Exam on March 7

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; NTA to Hold Exams from April 2

KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Fee Payment Window Reopens - Check Link and All Updates by CEE Kerala

Andhra Pradesh

APOSS Issues AP Intermediate Open School Hall Ticket 2026; Check Admit Card Details H. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS to Release GPAT 2026 Exam City Slip Today at natboard.edu.in; Exam on March 7

Bihar Board

Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSEB Announces Class 12 Evaluation Dates; Teachers’ Letters . . .

KMAT 2026

Kerala K-MAT 2026 Answer Key Out: Till When Can Session 1 Objections be Submitted?

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality