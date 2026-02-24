MCC Releases NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Provisional Allotment; 2,798 MD, MS Seats Allotted

Summary Candidates can check and download their allotment order from the official website — mcc.nic.in The allotment pertains to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling process

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG 2025 provisional stray vacancy allotment results. A total of 2,798 MD and MS seats have been allotted in the stray vacancy round. Candidates can check and download their allotment order from the official website — mcc.nic.in.

The allotment pertains to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling process.

Key Details

Candidates allotted seats must generate their admission letter through MCC’s INTRAMCC portal.

MCC has clarified that offline admissions will not be recognised and will be treated as null and void.

To confirm admission, candidates must report to the allotted institute with: Allotment order Original documents as required

The admission process must be completed online, and the admission letter must be generated through the INTRAMCC portal by the respective institute.

The last date to complete the stray round admission process is February 28, 2025.

Earlier, MCC had announced 2,799 seats in the stray vacancy allotment, with 181 MD/MS seats remaining vacant. Following revisions in the provisional results, the final number of allotted seats stands at 2,798.