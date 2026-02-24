NEET counselling

Maharashtra CET Cell Releases NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Allotment; 3,402 Candidates Listed

Posted on 24 Feb 2026
15:51 PM

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has released the NEET PG 2025 stray vacancy round seat allotment results for admission to MD, MS, and diploma courses. Candidates can check the allotment results on the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

A total of 3,402 candidates have been listed in the Maharashtra NEET PG stray vacancy allotment.

Key Details

  • Disqualified Candidates: 37 candidates were disqualified as they had already joined or were allotted seats under All India, DNB, or deemed quota.
  • No Allotment: 656 candidates did not receive seats due to non-availability of their chosen preferences.
  • Quota-wise Status: 153 candidates under NRI quota marked ‘against NRI’ 20 candidates under EWS quota marked ‘against EWS’
  • 153 candidates under NRI quota marked ‘against NRI’
  • 20 candidates under EWS quota marked ‘against EWS’

Reporting & Fee Payment

  • Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges between February 24 and February 26 up to 5:30 pm.
  • The last date to submit the status retention form is February 26, up to 5:30 pm in person.
  • Candidates must carry the allotment order along with required documents for verification and pay the prescribed fees at the time of reporting.

According to Clause 4.6 of the Government of Maharashtra resolution dated July 19, 2023:

In-service candidates without incentive marks will be considered for the in-service quota only after all in-service candidates with incentive marks are considered.

Last updated on 24 Feb 2026
15:52 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG 2025 NEET PG
