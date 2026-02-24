IGNOU to Hold Mega On-Campus Recruitment Drive on Feb 25; Leading Companies to Join

Summary The placement drive, coordinated by IGNOU’s Campus Placement Cell (CPC), is open exclusively to IGNOU students and alumni, including undergraduates, diploma holders, graduates, and postgraduates from programmes such as BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, MCom, and travel and tourism Leading companies are likely to offer industry-aligned salary packages in key job markets such as Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will organise its second mega on-campus recruitment drive of the year on February 25 at the B.R. Ambedkar Convention Centre on its campus.

The placement drive, coordinated by IGNOU’s Campus Placement Cell (CPC), is open exclusively to IGNOU students and alumni, including undergraduates, diploma holders, graduates, and postgraduates from programmes such as BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, MCom, and travel and tourism.

IGNOU Recruitment Drive 2026: Who Can Apply?

Current IGNOU students and alumni

Candidates enrolled in or having completed certificate courses in home-based healthcare

Applicants must carry: Updated CV Original government ID Academic and experience certificates

Updated CV

Original government ID

Academic and experience certificates

Sectors and Roles on Offer

The recruitment drive will provide opportunities across sectors including:

Fintech

Information Technology (IT)

BPO

Banking

Hospitality

Travel & Tourism

Ed-tech

Aviation

Healthcare

Recruiters are expected to offer roles such as:

Academic counsellors

Talent acquisition managers

Sales managers

Customer care executives

Technical support staff

Travel executives

Tele-sales professionals

Backend office interns

Aviation ground handling staff

Passenger service executives

Healthcare and homecare professionals

Leading companies are likely to offer industry-aligned salary packages in key job markets such as Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

The university stated that the initiative builds on the strong response received during the January placement drive and aims to enhance employability and job readiness among its learners through industry partnerships and its nationwide network.