Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU to Hold Mega On-Campus Recruitment Drive on Feb 25; Leading Companies to Join

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Feb 2026
14:57 PM

File Image

Summary
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will organise its second mega on-campus recruitment drive of the year on February 25 at the B.R. Ambedkar Convention Centre on its campus.

The placement drive, coordinated by IGNOU’s Campus Placement Cell (CPC), is open exclusively to IGNOU students and alumni, including undergraduates, diploma holders, graduates, and postgraduates from programmes such as BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, MCom, and travel and tourism.

IGNOU Recruitment Drive 2026: Who Can Apply?

  • Current IGNOU students and alumni
  • Candidates enrolled in or having completed certificate courses in home-based healthcare
  • Applicants must carry: Updated CV Original government ID Academic and experience certificates
  • Updated CV
  • Original government ID
  • Academic and experience certificates

Sectors and Roles on Offer

The recruitment drive will provide opportunities across sectors including:

  • Fintech
  • Information Technology (IT)
  • BPO
  • Banking
  • Hospitality
  • Travel & Tourism
  • Ed-tech
  • Aviation
  • Healthcare

Recruiters are expected to offer roles such as:

  • Academic counsellors
  • Talent acquisition managers
  • Sales managers
  • Customer care executives
  • Technical support staff
  • Travel executives
  • Tele-sales professionals
  • Backend office interns
  • Aviation ground handling staff
  • Passenger service executives
  • Healthcare and homecare professionals

Leading companies are likely to offer industry-aligned salary packages in key job markets such as Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

The university stated that the initiative builds on the strong response received during the January placement drive and aims to enhance employability and job readiness among its learners through industry partnerships and its nationwide network.

Last updated on 24 Feb 2026
15:00 PM
Indira Gandhi National Open University IGNOU Placement
