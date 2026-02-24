JEE Mains 2026 Paper 2 Results Declared; Kerala Students Top BArch & BPlanning, Topper List Here

Summary Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in Topper Details: Suryathejus S (Kerala) – AIR 1, Paper 2A BArch Gowri Sankar V (Kerala) – AIR 1, Paper 2B BPlanning

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for JEE Mains 2026 Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) session 1. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Paper 2 Highlights 2026

High Scorers: Three students scored 99.99+ NTA score Two students scored 99.98+ NTA score

Exam Statistics

BArch Paper 2A: Registered: 64,786 candidates Appeared: 45,452 candidates Attendance: 70.16%

BPlanning Paper 2B: Registered: 32,366 candidates Appeared: 21,067 candidates Attendance: 65.09%

Exams conducted on January 29, 2026, across 426 centres in 316 cities, including 12 international cities.

The final JEE Mains session 1 Paper 2 answer key saw three questions dropped by the NTA.