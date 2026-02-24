JEE Mains 2026 Paper 2 Results Declared; Kerala Students Top BArch & BPlanning, Topper List Here

Summary
Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in
Topper Details: Suryathejus S (Kerala) – AIR 1, Paper 2A BArch Gowri Sankar V (Kerala) – AIR 1, Paper 2B BPlanning
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for JEE Mains 2026 Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) session 1. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main Paper 2 Highlights 2026
- Topper Details:
Suryathejus S (Kerala) – AIR 1, Paper 2A BArch
Gowri Sankar V (Kerala) – AIR 1, Paper 2B BPlanning
- Suryathejus S (Kerala) – AIR 1, Paper 2A BArch
- Gowri Sankar V (Kerala) – AIR 1, Paper 2B BPlanning
- High Scorers:
Three students scored 99.99+ NTA score
Two students scored 99.98+ NTA score
- Three students scored 99.99+ NTA score
- Two students scored 99.98+ NTA score
Exam Statistics
- BArch Paper 2A:
Registered: 64,786 candidates
Appeared: 45,452 candidates
Attendance: 70.16%
- Registered: 64,786 candidates
- Appeared: 45,452 candidates
- Attendance: 70.16%
- BPlanning Paper 2B:
Registered: 32,366 candidates
Appeared: 21,067 candidates
Attendance: 65.09%
- Registered: 32,366 candidates
- Appeared: 21,067 candidates
- Attendance: 65.09%
- Exams conducted on January 29, 2026, across 426 centres in 316 cities, including 12 international cities.
The final JEE Mains session 1 Paper 2 answer key saw three questions dropped by the NTA.
Last updated on 24 Feb 2026