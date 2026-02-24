JEE Mains 2026 Paper 2 Results Declared; Kerala Students Top BArch & BPlanning, Topper List Here

NTA

JEE Mains 2026 Paper 2 Results Declared; Kerala Students Top BArch & BPlanning

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for JEE Mains 2026 Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) session 1. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Paper 2 Highlights 2026

  Topper Details:
  • Suryathejus S (Kerala) – AIR 1, Paper 2A BArch
  • Gowri Sankar V (Kerala) – AIR 1, Paper 2B BPlanning
  High Scorers:
  • Three students scored 99.99+ NTA score
  • Two students scored 99.98+ NTA score
Exam Statistics

  BArch Paper 2A:
  • Registered: 64,786 candidates
  • Appeared: 45,452 candidates
  • Attendance: 70.16%
  BPlanning Paper 2B:
  • Registered: 32,366 candidates
  • Appeared: 21,067 candidates
  • Attendance: 65.09%
  • Exams conducted on January 29, 2026, across 426 centres in 316 cities, including 12 international cities.

The final JEE Mains session 1 Paper 2 answer key saw three questions dropped by the NTA.

