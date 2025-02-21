Vividhaa 2025: SXC Kolkata Gears Up for a Grand Celebration of Hindi Language and Culture

Summary St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is all set to host Vividhaa 2025, the annual flagship event of its Hindi Literary Society, on February 25 and 26. This year, the much-anticipated cultural extravaganza expands into an inter-college festival, welcoming participants from over 15 esteemed institutions to celebrate the richness of Hindi literature, language, and performing arts.

St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is all set to host Vividhaa 2025, the annual flagship event of its Hindi Literary Society, on February 25 and 26. This year, the much-anticipated cultural extravaganza expands into an inter-college festival, welcoming participants from over 15 esteemed institutions to celebrate the richness of Hindi literature, language, and performing arts.

The theme for Vividhaa’25, “Sapne Jahan Dastak De ”, encapsulates the essence of aspirations and creativity, offering a vibrant platform for students to express their artistic and literary talents. The inaugural ceremony on February 25, will mark the commencement of two days filled with engaging competitions and captivating performances.

Vividhaa’25 will feature seven dynamic events, each designed to highlight different facets of Hindi literature and culture:

Safarnama – A Bollywood Quiz Competition, inviting cinephiles to test their knowledge of Hindi cinema.

Qala – A Creative Writing and Doodling Competition, encouraging artistic storytelling through words and visuals.

Tark Vitark – A Newsroom Debate Competition, challenging participants to showcase their argumentative and analytical skills.

Afsaney – An Open Mic Event, providing a stage for poets, storytellers, and performers to share their expressions.

Chitrakatha (Online) – A Photography Competition, capturing compelling visual narratives.

Maskhara (Online) – A Meme-Making Competition, allowing participants to blend humor with creativity.

Tarang – A Bollywood Group Dance Competition, a brand-new addition to the festival, promising high-energy performances and electrifying enthusiasm.

Beyond competition, Vividhaa’25 aims to foster a deeper appreciation for Hindi literature and arts, keeping alive the legacy of the Hindi Literary Society at SXC. With a perfect mix of cultural performances, literary showcases, and spirited contests, the event ensures an immersive and enriching experience for all attendees.

As the countdown begins, the excitement among students, participants, and organisers is at an all-time high. With dreams taking flight and creativity finding its voice, Vividhaa’25 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of language, art, and heritage.