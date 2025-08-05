WBCAP 2025 - Category Info Submission Deadline Extended for UG Admissions! Submit Now

Summary The West Bengal government on Monday extended the deadline for admissions through the centralised admission portal for undergraduate courses. The admission portal, launched on July 17, initially faced challenges following a Calcutta High Court stay on the state’s revised OBC list.

The West Bengal government on Monday extended the deadline for admissions through the centralised admission portal for undergraduate courses in state-run and aided colleges for the 2025–26 academic session to August 5 (midnight).

The admission portal, launched on July 17, initially faced challenges following a Calcutta High Court stay on the state’s revised OBC list.

However, the Supreme Court's order on July 28, which vacated the stay, cleared the path for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) and college admissions under the updated OBC categories.

In the wake of the SC verdict, the state’s Higher Education Department enabled students to update or upload their social category details on the portal starting July 29.

"The final deadline for submitting or updating social category details by candidates has been fixed as August 5 by 12 midnight, which can be done online at https://wbcap.in ," Chief Secretary Manoj Pant told reporters at the state secretariat.

The earlier deadline was August 4.

"Those who fail to update/provide their social category information in the portal within stipulated time, shall be considered in default as per prevailing rules. Candidates are also informed that no further requests for changes or updates of their details will be entertained whatsoever once the aforementioned deadline is passed," the official said.

The higher secondary examination results of the state board were published on May 7.

Altogether 460 state-run and state-aided colleges under 17 universities were included in the portal.

