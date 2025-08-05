WBCAP 2025

WBCAP 2025 - Category Info Submission Deadline Extended for UG Admissions! Submit Now

PTI
PTI
Posted on 05 Aug 2025
11:53 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal government on Monday extended the deadline for admissions through the centralised admission portal for undergraduate courses.
The admission portal, launched on July 17, initially faced challenges following a Calcutta High Court stay on the state’s revised OBC list.

The West Bengal government on Monday extended the deadline for admissions through the centralised admission portal for undergraduate courses in state-run and aided colleges for the 2025–26 academic session to August 5 (midnight).

The admission portal, launched on July 17, initially faced challenges following a Calcutta High Court stay on the state’s revised OBC list.

However, the Supreme Court's order on July 28, which vacated the stay, cleared the path for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) and college admissions under the updated OBC categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of the SC verdict, the state’s Higher Education Department enabled students to update or upload their social category details on the portal starting July 29.

"The final deadline for submitting or updating social category details by candidates has been fixed as August 5 by 12 midnight, which can be done online at https://wbcap.in ," Chief Secretary Manoj Pant told reporters at the state secretariat.

The earlier deadline was August 4.

"Those who fail to update/provide their social category information in the portal within stipulated time, shall be considered in default as per prevailing rules. Candidates are also informed that no further requests for changes or updates of their details will be entertained whatsoever once the aforementioned deadline is passed," the official said.

The higher secondary examination results of the state board were published on May 7.

Altogether 460 state-run and state-aided colleges under 17 universities were included in the portal.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 05 Aug 2025
11:53 AM
WBCAP 2025 WBCAP 2025 College Admission West Bengal Higher Education Department
Similar stories
TS LAWCET

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 Begins for UG Courses - Check Full Phase 1 Schedule

SSC 2025

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2025 Application Correction Begins - Check Link, Steps and Deadlin. . .

AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Postponed Due to High Court Order - All Upd. . .

state schools

Schools Across Jharkhand Shut as State Mourns Ex-CM Shibu Soren’s Demise

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS LAWCET

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 Begins for UG Courses - Check Full Phase 1 Schedule

SSC 2025

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2025 Application Correction Begins - Check Link, Steps and Deadlin. . .

AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Postponed Due to High Court Order - All Upd. . .

istock.com/fly view productions
Education

Beyond class: Ready for take off; pointers for tackling the school to college transit. . .

istock.com/siberianart
Education

Sex education should be mandatory in schools

state schools

Schools Across Jharkhand Shut as State Mourns Ex-CM Shibu Soren’s Demise

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality