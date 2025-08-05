TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 Begins for UG Courses - Check Full Phase 1 Schedule

TS LAWCET

Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially commenced the TS/TG LAWCET 2025 counselling registration process for admission to 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes.
The last date to register is August 14, 2025.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially commenced the TS/TG LAWCET 2025 counselling registration process for admission to 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes across law colleges in Telangana. Candidates who qualified the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS/TG LAWCET) and secured marks above the cut-off can now apply through the official website — lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. The last date to register is August 14, 2025.

Applicants must log in using their hall ticket number and rank to complete the registration. During the process, candidates will be required to upload scanned copies of relevant documents and pay a processing fee—₹800 for the general category and ₹500 for the SC/ST candidates.

The offline certificate verification for special categories will take place from August 8 to 14, and the list of successfully registered and eligible candidates will be published on August 20. Following this, candidates can exercise web options to indicate their preferred colleges and courses from August 21 to 22, with an option to edit their selections on August 23.

The provisional seat allotment list will be declared on August 28, based on merit, rank, reservation, and seat availability. Selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges between August 29 and September 2 with original documents to confirm their admission.

A second phase of counselling will be held to fill remaining or newly added seats. Candidates who do not report during the first phase will forfeit their seats, which will be included in the next round.

For updates and further instructions, students are advised to regularly visit the official counselling portal.

Find the direct counselling registration link here.

