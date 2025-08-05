AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Postponed Due to High Court Order - All Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Aug 2025
10:10 AM

File Image

Summary
The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has postponed the AP EAPCET/EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result.
The revised date for the release of the allotment result will be communicated later, based on the court's directions.

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has postponed the AP EAPCET/EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result, which was originally scheduled to be declared on August 4, following an order by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The revised date for the release of the allotment result will be communicated later, based on the court's directions.

The official announcement reads, “Due to Honourable High Court Orders, the allotments will be delayed and the exact date will be informed as directed by the Honourable Court.”

The delay follows multiple petitions filed by candidates who completed their Class 12 education outside Andhra Pradesh but claim domicile status in the state. The petitioners argue that despite completing Classes 1 to 10 within Andhra Pradesh and having permanent residency documents like Aadhaar, they are being treated as non-locals due to their intermediate education being pursued in other states.

Under recent government guidelines, such students are being excluded from local category benefits in the AP EAPCET counselling process, affecting their eligibility and ranking in seat allotments.

This issue echoes a similar case during NEET-UG counselling, where the Andhra Pradesh High Court observed that students with comparable educational and residential backgrounds should not be classified as non-locals. Using that precedent, EAPCET candidates have appealed to the court for equal consideration.

As the legal proceedings are still ongoing, the conducting body has put the final seat allotment process on hold. The next steps will depend on the court’s verdict, and students are advised to stay updated through the official AP EAPCET counselling website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Last updated on 05 Aug 2025
10:11 AM
AP EAPCET 2025 AP EAMCET seat allotment Counselling High Court
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality