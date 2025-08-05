Beyond class: Ready for take off; pointers for tackling the school to college transition

In these final weeks before college starts, students often find themselves immersed in a whirlwind of lists, logistics and mixed emotions. It’s not just about packing and checking off tasks, it’s also about mentally preparing for this new phase of life. Focusing on small yet meaningful steps during this time can make the transition more smooth and less overwhelming.

Paperwork

Before the emotional goodbyes and frantic shopping, prioritise administrative tasks. Arrange digital files as well as physical copies of key documents, including the offer letter, identity proofs, transcripts, health records, insurance documents and passport.

“I scanned and uploaded everything important to a Google Drive folder and shared it with my parents,” says Avni Patel, who’s heading to the University of British Columbia in Canada. “That way, even if I lose something, it’s a phone call away.” If you’re going abroad, double-check visa details, medical forms and travel insurance well in advance.

Extra aid

Even if your tuition and financial aid are already sorted, don’t stop looking for scholarships. Many opportunities remain open even after enrolment, including ones offered by departments, student groups or external foundations. Applying for these can help ease expenses in future semesters. A little effort now can pay off in the long run.

Pack smart

Overpacking is one of the most common mistakes first-year students make. Make a list of essentials first, things you genuinely need, before adding extras. Divide items into categories: clothes, electronics, toiletries, documents, medicines and comfort items. “Packing cubes changed my life,” says Siddharth Basu, now studying in Singapore. “And I packed one nice kurta — you never know when there’s a Diwali event you have to attend!” Packing cubes are small bags designed to organise and compartmentalise items.

Meghna Rao, a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, US, recommends adding a personal touch to your packing. “I borrowed a mug from my grandparents; it felt familiar and comforting,” she says. Meghna suggests checking your own kitchen for spare crockery and utensils before purchasing new items.

Also, don’t forget to pack a few family photos. They offer more comfort than you’d expect.

Life skills

Now’s a great time to brush up on basic life skills, especially if you’ve never lived away from home. “I didn’t realise how much I took for granted until my first week,” says Rohan Kapoor, a second-year student at St Xavier’s College in Mumbai. “Even figuring out how to separate laundry loads and not ruin my clothes felt like an achievement.”

Focus on learning to cook a few easy meals, manage laundry and recognise common health symptoms like a cold or mild fever. These small skills can make day-to-day life on campus less stressful.

Sort out tech

College life requires effective digital organisation. Make sure to back up your files, service your laptop and get familiar with essential apps. Important tools to have on your device include budgeting apps, public transport applications, local delivery services and your college’s learning management system.

If you’re travelling abroad, it’s wise to install a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN allows you to access websites or services that may be restricted in certain countries and provides extra security when using public Wi-Fi on campus. “I recommend installing a VPN if you’re going abroad,” says Trisha Nair, who is headed to the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, UK. Additionally, it’s a good idea to create a backup email for university logins, as school email accounts can expire.

Connect

College is a fresh start, but it helps to break the ice before you get there. Reach out to people going to the same university, even if it’s just a distant acquaintance.

“During the first few weeks, everyone’s a bit disoriented,” says Manjari Mehta, who studied philosophy, politics and economics at the University of Warwick in the UK. “It helped to have someone — a friend’s cousin — I could message for a coffee or to walk to class with.” Search for official university WhatsApp groups, Instagram pages or Discord servers where new students connect, share tips and even plan meet-ups before orientation begins.

Support system

Unlike school, college puts the onus on students to seek help when they need it. “Whether it’s academic help or disability support, you’ll need to initiate it,” says Ananya Ramesh, who studies at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

Most universities have dedicated pages for student services, offering a range of support, including academic guidance, mental health support and housing queries. Bookmark these pages on your browser or phone so you’re not scrambling for information when you need it.

Emotional prep

Amidst the focus on logistics, students often overlook the emotional toll of the transition into this new chapter of their lives. It’s important to take a moment to slow down, connect with the people who matter and find closure with familiar routines.

“I’m glad I took the time to say goodbye,” says Sarah Jacob, who moved to Pune for design school. “It made the move feel more intentional, as if I wasn’t just rushing into the next chapter.”