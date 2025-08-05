Education

Sex education should be mandatory in schools

Posted on 05 Aug 2025
09:45 AM
Yes

Understand consent

Comprehensive sex education equips young minds with the tools to understand consent, foster respect and challenge toxic norms from an early age. Evidence shows it reduces sexual violence and promotes healthier relationships, countering myths that it encourages promiscuity.

Mohammad Shimab Akhter
Third year, Aliah University, Calcutta

Reduces violence

By teaching students about consent, boundaries, respect and healthy relationships from a young age, we equip them with the tools to recognise and challenge harmful behaviours. Sex education in school fosters a culture of accountability and empathy, reducing the normalisation of sexual violence.

Saumili Mukherjji
Class XII, Auxilium Convent School, Bandel

Toxic mix

Rape is not born of lust — it is shaped by a toxic mix of ignorance, entitlement, distorted ideas about gender roles and silences around sexual intercourse. Shying away from open discussions on it only fuels a repressed curiosity in young minds, invariably driving them to seek answers in the wrong places.

Aryama Ghosh
Third year, bachelor’s in statistics, Indian Statistical Institute, Calcutta

Breaks stereotypes

Rape is much more than a brutal act of violence; it strips an individual of a general sense of safety and security. Sex education breaks down the stereotype that someone is “inviting” any kind of obscene attention.

Akankha Chakraborty,
Class XI, Modella Caretaker Centre and School, Siliguri

NO

Futile facts

Sex education won’t prevent rapes, what is needed are moral lessons. Educating young minds won’t help if the required values and behaviours aren’t implemented.

Debarpita Mandi
Class XI, DAV Public School, Midnapore

Not preventive

Students should be taught about all sorts of abuse, but if the sex offender overpowers the victim, education will be useless. Education isn’t preventive.

Angona Mallick
Class VIII, Krishnagar Academy, Krishnanagar

Last updated on 05 Aug 2025
09:46 AM
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality