Sex education should be mandatory in schools

Understand consent

Comprehensive sex education equips young minds with the tools to understand consent, foster respect and challenge toxic norms from an early age. Evidence shows it reduces sexual violence and promotes healthier relationships, countering myths that it encourages promiscuity.

Mohammad Shimab Akhter

Third year, Aliah University, Calcutta

Reduces violence

By teaching students about consent, boundaries, respect and healthy relationships from a young age, we equip them with the tools to recognise and challenge harmful behaviours. Sex education in school fosters a culture of accountability and empathy, reducing the normalisation of sexual violence.

Saumili Mukherjji

Class XII, Auxilium Convent School, Bandel

Toxic mix

Rape is not born of lust — it is shaped by a toxic mix of ignorance, entitlement, distorted ideas about gender roles and silences around sexual intercourse. Shying away from open discussions on it only fuels a repressed curiosity in young minds, invariably driving them to seek answers in the wrong places.

Aryama Ghosh

Third year, bachelor’s in statistics, Indian Statistical Institute, Calcutta

Breaks stereotypes

Rape is much more than a brutal act of violence; it strips an individual of a general sense of safety and security. Sex education breaks down the stereotype that someone is “inviting” any kind of obscene attention.

Akankha Chakraborty,

Class XI, Modella Caretaker Centre and School, Siliguri

Futile facts

Sex education won’t prevent rapes, what is needed are moral lessons. Educating young minds won’t help if the required values and behaviours aren’t implemented.

Debarpita Mandi

Class XI, DAV Public School, Midnapore

Not preventive

Students should be taught about all sorts of abuse, but if the sex offender overpowers the victim, education will be useless. Education isn’t preventive.

Angona Mallick

Class VIII, Krishnagar Academy, Krishnanagar