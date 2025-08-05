SSC MTS & Havaldar 2025 Application Correction Begins - Check Link, Steps and Deadline

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially begun the application correction process for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive and need to modify their application forms can now do so by visiting the official website — ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially begun the application correction process for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive and need to modify their application forms can now do so by visiting the official website — ssc.gov.in. The correction facility will remain open until August 6, 2025.

This correction window provides an opportunity for applicants to rectify errors or make necessary updates to their previously submitted forms. Candidates must log in using their application ID and password, review the application form, make the desired changes, pay the correction fee, and submit the revised application.

The correction charges are ₹200 for the first-time correction, and ₹500 for second-time correction and re-submission of the application form. These charges are applicable to all candidates, irrespective of category or gender, and must be paid online via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or debit cards (Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay).

The correction window was originally scheduled to be available from July 29 to July 31, 2025, but was postponed for unspecified reasons. The SSC has also updated the vacancy details in the latest notice — vacancies for the post of Havaldar have been revised from 1,075 to 1,089, while MTS posts remain at 4,375.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their forms and ensure that all details are accurate before submitting the final version. Once submitted, no further modifications will be allowed. For further updates and official notices, applicants should keep checking the SSC website.

Find the direct login link here.