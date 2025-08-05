SSC 2025

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2025 Application Correction Begins - Check Link, Steps and Deadline

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Aug 2025
11:02 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially begun the application correction process for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025.
Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive and need to modify their application forms can now do so by visiting the official website — ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially begun the application correction process for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive and need to modify their application forms can now do so by visiting the official website — ssc.gov.in. The correction facility will remain open until August 6, 2025.

This correction window provides an opportunity for applicants to rectify errors or make necessary updates to their previously submitted forms. Candidates must log in using their application ID and password, review the application form, make the desired changes, pay the correction fee, and submit the revised application.

The correction charges are ₹200 for the first-time correction, and ₹500 for second-time correction and re-submission of the application form. These charges are applicable to all candidates, irrespective of category or gender, and must be paid online via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or debit cards (Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay).

ADVERTISEMENT

The correction window was originally scheduled to be available from July 29 to July 31, 2025, but was postponed for unspecified reasons. The SSC has also updated the vacancy details in the latest notice — vacancies for the post of Havaldar have been revised from 1,075 to 1,089, while MTS posts remain at 4,375.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their forms and ensure that all details are accurate before submitting the final version. Once submitted, no further modifications will be allowed. For further updates and official notices, applicants should keep checking the SSC website.

Find the direct login link here.

Last updated on 05 Aug 2025
11:03 AM
SSC 2025 Staff Selection Commission SSC MTS SSC applications
Similar stories
AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Postponed Due to High Court Order - All Upd. . .

state schools

Schools Across Jharkhand Shut as State Mourns Ex-CM Shibu Soren’s Demise

APPSC

APPSC Revamps Selection Process: Prelims Only If Applicants Cross 200x Vacancies - Al. . .

NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Concludes Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- Importan. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Postponed Due to High Court Order - All Upd. . .

istock.com/fly view productions
Education

Beyond class: Ready for take off; pointers for tackling the school to college transit. . .

istock.com/siberianart
Education

Sex education should be mandatory in schools

state schools

Schools Across Jharkhand Shut as State Mourns Ex-CM Shibu Soren’s Demise

APPSC

APPSC Revamps Selection Process: Prelims Only If Applicants Cross 200x Vacancies - Al. . .

Indian Air Force

IAF Agniveervayu 2026 Registration Ends Today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Link to Regist. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality