St Xavier's College, Kolkata’s ‘Confluence XVII’ to Rethink Economic Growth in a Globalised World

The Postgraduate and Research Department of Economics at St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, has proudly presented the 18th edition of its highly anticipated national level annual summit, Confluence, on September 17, 2025. This flagship event, organised by the Xavier’s Economics Society, is set to be a thought-provoking gathering of some of the brightest minds in economics.

The summit was opened with an inaugural address by Rev Dr Dominic Savio, SJ, Principal of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, setting the tone for a day filled with rigorous debate and intellectual exchange. Following this, the Chief Guest, Prof. Anup Kumar Sinha, non-executive independent Chairman of Bandhan Bank, delivered the keynote speech, providing valuable insights into the current economic scenario.

Confluence has, over the years, established itself as a prestigious platform for students to delve into complex economic theories, debate pressing issues, and present groundbreaking ideas. The summit's reputation as a hub for intellectual engagement has only grown, drawing participation from esteemed institutions across the nation. Each year, these institutions bring diverse perspectives, contributing to a richer, more comprehensive discourse.

The theme for Confluence XVIII is ‘Rethinking Economic Growth in a Globalised World: For an Equitable and Sustainable Future’ – a reflection of the pressing need to revisit traditional growth paradigms that have long equated prosperity with rising GDP. While economic expansion has brought progress, it has also exacerbated inequality, intensified environmental degradation, and revealed deep vulnerabilities across countries. In today’s world, climate change, macroeconomic repercussions, and uneven development continue to challenge the gains of globalisation. The challenge, therefore, is not only to achieve growth but also to ensure that this growth is justly distributed, environmentally sustainable and resilient in a rapidly changing world order. This theme urges us to consider alternative models of development that prioritise social justice, ecological balance, and human well-being, recognising that sustainable progress in a globalised era depends not merely on how much economies grow, but on how equitably and responsibly that growth is shared.

The summit has featured an exciting line-up of events designed to foster critical thinking and debate on key economic issues:

1. Unveiling of our departmental magazine - Eco-Echoes XXII

2. Panel Discussion

3. National-Level Student Paper Presentation

4. National-Level Student Academic Debate

The panel discussion was enriched by the deliberations of the panelists Prof Saibal Kar (Reserve Bank of India Chair Professor, CSSR Kolkata), Prof Bibek Ray Chaudhuri (Professor, IIFT Kolkata) and Prof. Prasenjit Sarkhel, Professor and Head of the Department of Economics, Jadavpur University. The panel would be moderated by Prof. Saikat Sinha Roy, Professor and Former Head of the Department of Economics, Kalyani University.

The annual summit has been more than just an academic exercise; it was an immersive experience where students and academicians came together to explore and challenge current economic narratives. It served as a space where sparks of future leaders were traced, and new ideas took shape.