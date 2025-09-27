Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)

SSC Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 3,073 Posts in Delhi Police and CAPFs

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Sep 2025
13:31 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As per the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,073 vacancies
For those needing to make corrections in their submitted applications, the SSC will open an application correction window from October 26 to October 27, 2025, until 11:00 PM

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun accepting online applications for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for the year 2025. The application window opened on September 26, and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at ssc.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is October 16, 2025, until 11:00 PM.

As per the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,073 vacancies. This includes 212 posts in the Delhi Police — 142 for male candidates and 70 for female candidates, and 2,861 posts for the position of Sub-Inspector (General Duty) in CAPFs. The computer-based examination (CBT) is scheduled to be held between November and December 2025.

Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of ₹100. However, women applicants, as well as candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation, are exempted from paying the fee. The deadline for online fee payment is October 17, 2025, up to 11:00 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those needing to make corrections in their submitted applications, the SSC will open an application correction window from October 26 to October 27, 2025, until 11:00 PM.

SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF Recruitment 2025: Steps to Register

1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the Apply button.

3. Click on the link to apply for the recruitment drive.

4. Register yourself by enter the necessary details.

5. Fill in the application, upload documents if required, and pay the application fee.

6. Review and submit the application form.

7. Download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates are advised to carefully read the official recruitment notification on the SSC website to understand the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other relevant details.

Last updated on 27 Sep 2025
13:32 PM
Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) SSC 2025 Delhi police
Similar stories
OPSC

Priyansu Pal Tops Odisha Civil Services Exam 2023; Ananya Mishra Only Woman in Top 10

MCC

MCC Asks NRI and OCI Candidates to Submit Documents for NEET UG 2025 by September 29

Schools

Mizoram to Introduce Common Exam for Class 9 Students from Next Academic Session: Edu. . .

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025: Tier-1 Concludes, Re-Exam for Affected Candidates Confirmed; All Detail. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
OPSC

Priyansu Pal Tops Odisha Civil Services Exam 2023; Ananya Mishra Only Woman in Top 10

MCC

MCC Asks NRI and OCI Candidates to Submit Documents for NEET UG 2025 by September 29

Schools

Mizoram to Introduce Common Exam for Class 9 Students from Next Academic Session: Edu. . .

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025: Tier-1 Concludes, Re-Exam for Affected Candidates Confirmed; All Detail. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Releases Answer Key for Phase 13 Recruitment Exam 2025; New Challenge Process Int. . .

IIM

Masai and IIM Trichy Launch AI-Driven Courses in Digital Marketing, Product Managemen. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality