SSC Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 3,073 Posts in Delhi Police and CAPFs

Summary As per the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,073 vacancies For those needing to make corrections in their submitted applications, the SSC will open an application correction window from October 26 to October 27, 2025, until 11:00 PM

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun accepting online applications for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for the year 2025. The application window opened on September 26, and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at ssc.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is October 16, 2025, until 11:00 PM.

As per the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,073 vacancies. This includes 212 posts in the Delhi Police — 142 for male candidates and 70 for female candidates, and 2,861 posts for the position of Sub-Inspector (General Duty) in CAPFs. The computer-based examination (CBT) is scheduled to be held between November and December 2025.

Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of ₹100. However, women applicants, as well as candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation, are exempted from paying the fee. The deadline for online fee payment is October 17, 2025, up to 11:00 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those needing to make corrections in their submitted applications, the SSC will open an application correction window from October 26 to October 27, 2025, until 11:00 PM.

SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF Recruitment 2025: Steps to Register

1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the Apply button.

3. Click on the link to apply for the recruitment drive.

4. Register yourself by enter the necessary details.

5. Fill in the application, upload documents if required, and pay the application fee.

6. Review and submit the application form.

7. Download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates are advised to carefully read the official recruitment notification on the SSC website to understand the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other relevant details.