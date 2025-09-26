St Xavier's College

St Xavier’s College Hosts X-Genesis 2025, Welcoming Freshers into Management

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Sep 2025
13:11 PM

SXC Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Xavier’s Management Society (XMS) of St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, successfully hosted its inaugural fresher’s event, X-Genesis 2025.
Designed exclusively for the first-year students of the Department of Management Studies, the week-long celebration blended fun, learning, and corporate-style challenges, creating a memorable beginning to the academic journey.

The Xavier’s Management Society (XMS) of St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, successfully hosted its inaugural fresher’s event, X-Genesis 2025, from September 1 to 6. Designed exclusively for the first-year students of the Department of Management Studies, the week-long celebration blended fun, learning, and corporate-style challenges, creating a memorable beginning to the academic journey.

Each activity tested the freshers’ creativity, strategy, and analytical skills while providing a glimpse of the dynamic world of management.

Each activity tested the freshers’ creativity, strategy, and analytical skills while providing a glimpse of the dynamic world of management. SXC Kolkata

The event opened with a high-energy Treasure Hunt, encouraging teamwork, bonding, and problem-solving among freshers. This was followed by a series of managerial rounds across domains like marketing, finance, HR, and public relations, simulating real-world corporate challenges. Each activity tested the freshers’ creativity, strategy, and analytical skills while providing a glimpse of the dynamic world of management.

A major highlight of the week was an insightful session by guest speaker Mr Ujjawal Pahwa.

A major highlight of the week was an insightful session by guest speaker Mr Ujjawal Pahwa. SXC Kolkata

A major highlight of the week was an insightful session by guest speaker Mr Ujjawal Pahwa, whose inspiring words urged students to embrace challenges and step beyond their comfort zones. His talk left a lasting impact on the young audience, setting the tone for leadership and growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event also saw heartfelt felicitations to dignitaries and faculty members for their constant support. Father Principal Rev. Dr. Dominic Savio, SJ, was honoured alongside Rev. Dr. Peter Arockiam, SJ, Professor Sougata Banerjee, Dean of the BMS Department, and other mentors who have been instrumental in nurturing excellence at the institution.

X-Genesis stood out as more than just a fresher’s competition. It became a transformative journey of self-discovery, equipping students with confidence, exposure, and unforgettable experiences. By blending ice-breakers with management-style tasks, the Xavier’s Management Society successfully bridged the gap between freshers’ enthusiasm and academic rigour.

With X-Genesis, St. Xavier’s College reaffirmed its commitment to shaping future leaders, fostering a vibrant community, and carrying forward its legacy of academic and managerial excellence.

Last updated on 26 Sep 2025
13:12 PM
St Xavier's College freshers management programmes
Similar stories
Online Fest

All India Performance Arts League to Celebrate Young Talent Nationwide - Registration. . .

Monsoon rains

Bengali Literary Society of St. Xavier’s College Welcomes Monsoon with “Tomar Pri. . .

South City International School

SCIS Students Shine at Agomoni Celebration 2025 with Dance, Music and More

Shri Shikshayatan School

Young Voices Shine at Words on Wings 2025 Hosted by Shri Shikshayatan School

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Teacher Recruitment

WB to Conduct Teacher Recruitment for 13421 Posts Soon, Notification After Durga Puja

TS ICET 2025

TS ICET 2025: Special Phase Counselling Schedule and Eligibility Announced

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

BEL Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for Trainee Engineer Posts, Vacancy & Eligib. . .

TSPSC

TSPSC Group 1 Final List Out After HC Stay on Re-Evaluation Order: Check Selected Rol. . .

LIC

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 OUT - Download Link, Steps and Prelims Exam Pattern

school closure

Curfew in Leh, All Schools and Colleges Closed Amid Ladakh Statehood Protests

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality