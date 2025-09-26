St Xavier’s College Hosts X-Genesis 2025, Welcoming Freshers into Management

Summary The Xavier’s Management Society (XMS) of St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, successfully hosted its inaugural fresher’s event, X-Genesis 2025. Designed exclusively for the first-year students of the Department of Management Studies, the week-long celebration blended fun, learning, and corporate-style challenges, creating a memorable beginning to the academic journey.

The Xavier’s Management Society (XMS) of St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, successfully hosted its inaugural fresher’s event, X-Genesis 2025, from September 1 to 6. Designed exclusively for the first-year students of the Department of Management Studies, the week-long celebration blended fun, learning, and corporate-style challenges, creating a memorable beginning to the academic journey.

The event opened with a high-energy Treasure Hunt, encouraging teamwork, bonding, and problem-solving among freshers. This was followed by a series of managerial rounds across domains like marketing, finance, HR, and public relations, simulating real-world corporate challenges. Each activity tested the freshers’ creativity, strategy, and analytical skills while providing a glimpse of the dynamic world of management.

A major highlight of the week was an insightful session by guest speaker Mr Ujjawal Pahwa, whose inspiring words urged students to embrace challenges and step beyond their comfort zones. His talk left a lasting impact on the young audience, setting the tone for leadership and growth.

The event also saw heartfelt felicitations to dignitaries and faculty members for their constant support. Father Principal Rev. Dr. Dominic Savio, SJ, was honoured alongside Rev. Dr. Peter Arockiam, SJ, Professor Sougata Banerjee, Dean of the BMS Department, and other mentors who have been instrumental in nurturing excellence at the institution.

X-Genesis stood out as more than just a fresher’s competition. It became a transformative journey of self-discovery, equipping students with confidence, exposure, and unforgettable experiences. By blending ice-breakers with management-style tasks, the Xavier’s Management Society successfully bridged the gap between freshers’ enthusiasm and academic rigour.

With X-Genesis, St. Xavier’s College reaffirmed its commitment to shaping future leaders, fostering a vibrant community, and carrying forward its legacy of academic and managerial excellence.