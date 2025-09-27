SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025: Tier-1 Concludes, Re-Exam for Affected Candidates Confirmed; All Details

Posted on 27 Sep 2025
12:47 PM

About 28 lakh candidates had applied for the exam, of whom about 13.5 lakh appeared in the test held at 255 centres spread over 126 cities in 45 shifts over 15 days.
About 28 lakh candidates had applied for the exam, of whom about 13.5 lakh appeared in the test held at 255 centres spread over 126 cities in 45 shifts over 15 days.

The conduct of the Tier-1 of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE), 2025 has been completed except for one shift at a Mumbai centre, where there was a fire incident on Friday, according to an official statement.

The CGLE, conducted by the SSC, is one of the largest competitive examinations in the country, attracting lakhs of young aspirants each year who seek recruitment to various Group B and C posts in government departments.

About 28 lakh candidates had applied for the exam, of whom about 13.5 lakh appeared in the test held at 255 centres spread over 126 cities in 45 shifts over 15 days, the statement said.

"In this exam, laptop-based testing was successfully piloted, with thousands of candidates taking the exam on this new mode. As and when this is scaled up, it will enable greater flexibility in providing test centres and accommodate larger numbers," the statement issued by the personnel ministry added.

In a significant move, the tests were conducted at Kavaratti in Lakshadweep and Leh also, it said.

The statement said 93 per cent of the candidates "were scheduled at one of the cities opted for by them for the test".

"Question-quality concerns have been reviewed and corrective measures instituted," it added.

Some incidents of malpractice also came to notice during the course of the exams.

"Some individuals were apprehended by law enforcement agencies for producing fake PwBD (persons with benchmark disabilities) documents and attempting to misuse the provision for availing of scribes. Some cases of remote-access attempts have also been detected and a detailed analysis of such reports is underway," the SSC said.

The candidates suspected to be involved in malpractices and those against whom the evidence of malpractice is clear will be debarred and not given a further opportunity, the statement said.

The candidates against whom the evidence is ambiguous will be made to appear in a re-exam on October 14, it added.

Such vigilance to tackle attempts to remote takeover will continue by deploying relevant technical solutions.

"Candidates whose exam was affected by the Mumbai fire incident of 26th September will also have their exam on 14th October, 2025," the SSC said.

The CGLE, 2025 was held between September 12 and 26.

A total of 18,920 submissions have been received on the candidate-feedback portal.

"Some candidates had reported technical disruptions and this was cross-checked with the digital footprints. After due analysis, the affected candidates were rescheduled and given another opportunity to take the test. Exam date-change requests for candidates were also accommodated," the statement said.

Operational and venue issues flagged by candidates will be examined and taken into consideration while choosing centres for future exams, it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 27 Sep 2025
12:48 PM
SSC CGL 2025 SSC CGL Staff Selection Commission
