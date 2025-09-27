Masai and IIM Trichy Launch AI-Driven Courses in Digital Marketing, Product Management

Summary In a powerful step toward shaping the future of management and technology education, Masai, India’s leading outcome-driven EdTech platform, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli (IIM Trichy) to roll out two cutting-edge certificate programs. The six-month programs, now open for applications, are designed to help professionals stay ahead in a rapidly transforming business environment.

In a powerful step toward shaping the future of management and technology education, Masai, India’s leading outcome-driven EdTech platform, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli (IIM Trichy) to roll out two cutting-edge certificate programs — Digital Marketing with Applied AI and Product Management for the Agentic AI Era.

The six-month programs, now open for applications, are designed to help professionals stay ahead in a rapidly transforming business environment. With the global digital marketing industry expected to hit USD 786 billion by 2026 and AI-driven product strategies reducing time-to-market by up to 35 percent, the courses aim to give learners the tools to thrive in the age of intelligent automation.

The Digital Marketing with AI course covers campaign planning, prompt engineering, AI tools, and performance measurement, complemented by over 20 hands-on projects to build a strong portfolio. Meanwhile, the Product Management program explores how Agentic AI can reshape product lifecycles, with an emphasis on strategy, design, and execution. Both programs offer real-world case studies, mentorship from IIM Trichy faculty and industry leaders, and career development support.

Highlighting the collaboration, Prateek Shukla, Co-founder & CEO of Masai, said the tie-up merges academic excellence with industry relevance to prepare learners for leadership roles. Echoing the sentiment, Prof. Saravanan P, Dean (Corporate Relations & Faculty Affairs), IIM Trichy, emphasised that the focus remains on applied learning, ensuring participants graduate industry-ready.

Masai also announced that a Fintech with AI program is in the pipeline, expanding its suite of future-ready offerings. Applications for the newly launched programs are now live on the Masai School website.