Schools

Mizoram to Introduce Common Exam for Class 9 Students from Next Academic Session: Education Minister

PTI
PTI
Posted on 27 Sep 2025
12:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Vanlalthlana visited some state-run schools in the state's Mamit district, which share borders with Tripura and Bangladesh
He was accompanied by Samagra Shiksha state project director C. Lalthanzira and officials of Mamid district school education during his visit

Mizoram Education Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana on Friday said the government will introduce a common exam for class 9 students from the next academic session to improve the education system.

Vanlalthlana visited some state-run schools in the state's Mamit district, which share borders with Tripura and Bangladesh.

Addressing teachers and students while visiting the schools, the minister said the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will introduce common examinations in class 9 from the new academic session.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the purpose of the move was to academically prepare students for national-level entrance exams such as JEE and NEET, while also motivating teachers to enhance their efforts.

The minister added that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will introduce the Standardized Assessment for Elementary Schools (SAfES).

Stressing the importance of continuous learning, Vanlalthlana urged teachers to keep themselves updated and go beyond the syllabus by teaching students about current affairs and emerging skills.

He also encouraged teachers to make concerted efforts to increase enrolment in government-run schools and enhance their quality so they can compete with private institutions.

Vanlalthlana said education is not only about learning, but it also comprises character building to make the students responsible citizens.

He was accompanied by Samagra Shiksha state project director C. Lalthanzira and officials of Mamid district school education during his visit.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 27 Sep 2025
12:56 PM
Schools Mizoram government Students Education system
Similar stories
SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025: Tier-1 Concludes, Re-Exam for Affected Candidates Confirmed; All Detail. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Releases Answer Key for Phase 13 Recruitment Exam 2025; New Challenge Process Int. . .

UPPSC

UPPSC to Hold CSES 2024 Mains as Planned, Allahabad HC Dismisses Delay Plea

MPSC

MPSC Exam 2025 Postponed Due to Heavy Rainfall; New Date Announced

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025: Tier-1 Concludes, Re-Exam for Affected Candidates Confirmed; All Detail. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Releases Answer Key for Phase 13 Recruitment Exam 2025; New Challenge Process Int. . .

IIM

Masai and IIM Trichy Launch AI-Driven Courses in Digital Marketing, Product Managemen. . .

UPPSC

UPPSC to Hold CSES 2024 Mains as Planned, Allahabad HC Dismisses Delay Plea

MPSC

MPSC Exam 2025 Postponed Due to Heavy Rainfall; New Date Announced

NCERT

Big Reform: NCERT to Grant Equivalence to Class 10, 12 Board Certificates Across Indi. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality