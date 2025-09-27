MCC Asks NRI and OCI Candidates to Submit Documents for NEET UG 2025 by September 29

Summary According to the circular, the document submission window is open from 11 AM on September 27 and will close sharply at 4 PM on September 29 The MCC emphasized that candidates who were not declared eligible for the NRI quota in previous rounds must re-submit their documents afresh to be considered for Round 3 counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notification for NEET UG 2025 candidates applying under the NRI and OCI quota, directing them to submit required documents by 4 PM on September 29, 2025.

According to the circular, the document submission window is open from 11 AM on September 27 and will close sharply at 4 PM on September 29. Candidates must email their documents to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com within this timeframe.

“Mails received before or after the stipulated time will not be considered,” the MCC clarified, adding that all documents must be sent in a single email only.

The MCC emphasized that candidates who were not declared eligible for the NRI quota in previous rounds must re-submit their documents afresh to be considered for Round 3 counselling. Only candidates found eligible will be permitted to exercise NRI quota options.

However, those candidates who were already converted to NRI status in earlier rounds do not need to re-submit their documents.

Meanwhile, in a related update, the reporting deadline for Round 2 of NEET UG 2025 counselling has been extended till 8 PM today, offering additional time for students to complete the admission formalities at their allotted institutes.

Candidates are advised to closely follow updates on the official MCC website and ensure timely submission of all necessary documents to avoid disqualification from the NRI/OCI quota.