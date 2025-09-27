Priyansu Pal Tops Odisha Civil Services Exam 2023; Ananya Mishra Only Woman in Top 10

Summary A total of 398 candidates, including 144 women, have successfully cleared the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2023 Priyansu Pal from Angul district secured the top rank, while Ananya Mishra, the only woman in the top 10, clinched the second position

A total of 398 candidates, including 144 women, have successfully cleared the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2023, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announced on Friday.

Priyansu Pal from Angul district secured the top rank, while Ananya Mishra, the only woman in the top 10, clinched the second position. Sovan Pattanaik secured the third rank, according to an official statement.

The examination was conducted in three phases — the Preliminary Examination, followed by the Main (Written) Examination held between April and May 2025, and Personality Tests conducted in September 2025.

The OPSC clarified that the selection remains provisional, subject to verification of original documents by the respective appointing authorities.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik extended their congratulations to the successful candidates.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Majhi wrote:

“My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all who have succeeded in the Odisha Administrative Service Examination. Administrative service is a matter of pride and plays an important role in the development trajectory of the state. I hope you will work transparently, impartially, and in a people-oriented manner from the grassroots level for the state’s progress. May your future career be bright.”

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also praised the achievers, stating:

“I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all those who have been successful in the Odisha Administrative Service Examination. May everyone dedicate themselves to service with the goal of delivering excellent service to the people at the grassroots level and improving their lives. I wish everyone a bright future.”

The announcement marks a significant milestone for hundreds of aspirants aiming to serve in key administrative roles across the state. Further instructions regarding appointments and document verification are expected to be released shortly by the appointing departments.